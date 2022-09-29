Upcoming Triumph-Bajaj Motorcycle Spotted On Test In India

The first offering from the Triumph - Bajaj partnership has been spotted in India, in a near production-ready guise. The upcoming retro motorcycle from Triumph will be locally built by Bajaj Auto, which will compete against the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 , as well as offerings from Jawa and Yezdi . The much-anticipated motorcycle looks promising in images with the blend of modern and classic making this a product to watch out for.

The Triumph-badged motorcycle is expected to get a 250-300 cc engine.

There's no word on the powertrain that Triumph and Bajaj are going for but the bike is expected to draw power from a 250-300 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The bike builds on Triumph's Bonneville heritage well with the styling while the fit and finish appear of premium quality even on the prototype. While the motorcycles will certainly be the most affordable Triumphs, they certainly won't be cheap by any standard. Bits like the tear-drop fuel tank, cast alloy wheels, USD front forks, and LED lighting look premium, and the instrument cluster appears to be a TFT unit.

The lower section of the motorcycle gets a blacked-out finish including the engine casing and the exhaust muffler, while the bike runs on premium tyres with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear 17-inch wheels. Braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Triumph-Bajaj Motorcycle was spotted testing in the UK recently.

The modern-classic segment is massive and now has more offerings than ever. Even from a global standpoint, the segment is promising and will open doors for Triumph and Bajaj in several emerging markets. The upcoming motorcycle will not only be sold in India but will make it to other emerging markets including South East Asia, Latin America as well as Europe.

Triumph's most affordable motorcycle could be unveiled at EICMA later this year with the India launch in 2023

Given that the bike appears to be nearing production, we expect Triumph to officially unveil the model at EICMA in November this year. This will set the stage for the motorcycle to make its way to the Indian market in 2023. The upcoming offering will be locally built by Bajaj Auto and then exported to markets across the globe. It'll be early to talk about prices but the premium hardware won't be exactly cheap and Triumph could command a price tag starting from Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India for its most affordable offering.