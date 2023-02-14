Valentine’s Day Special: Cars You’d Want For A Long Drive - Audi Q3, Mercedes E53 Cabriolet And Many More

Long drives mean the world to car enthusiasts, especially when its with their significant other. Good twisties accompanied by some sweet music playing on the speakers always have a desirable effect on the mind. Here we have put together a list of cars you’d want for a long drive on this Valentine's Day.

Mercedes E53 AMG Cabriolet 4Matic

435 horses, enough space in the back for your boys and the charm of a Roadster. What’s not to love? The E53 AMG Cabriolet is a robust machine with the performance and luxury to match. This car will definitely put a smile on your face when you’re blasting down the coastal roads at 120 kmph.

Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 was once India’s best-selling luxury compact SUV. The new model is packed with features and the cabin is a very nice place to be. The 2.0 Litre TFSI engine is punchy and will ensure that you stay entertained during your drive. The car also features Audi’s 10 speaker sound system that you can use to listen your favourite tunes.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is one of the country’s most robust off-roaders. Most off-road enthusiasts prefer this as their vehicle of choice, which they then fit with extra gear. While the vehicle was not exactly built for comfort or luxury, it does possess a charm of its own and the height at which you sit will make you feel like the king of the road.

Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is a tough car with the luxury to match it. Being a Land Rover means that the car is almost built exclusively for tough terrains. The car hosts a series of sophisticated tech that ensures that you can drive it almost anywhere on the planet. The car will feel comfortable on even the worst roads and ensure that you have a good time on the drive.

Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson features a newly updated futuristic design over its predecessor. It comes with many extra bits of tech like Ventilated Seats and a BOSE premium sound system that will come in use during long drives. The car also has a very smooth drive and will make you enjoy every step of the journey.