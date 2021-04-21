Vivo's Subsidiary iQOO Partners With BMW M Motorsport For A Gaming Phone 

Vivo is best known as the main sponsor of the IPL but last year it also created a new brand called iQOO focussed on gaming. iQOO has now partnered with BMW M Motorsport for its latest iQOO 7 series of gaming phones which will be co-designed with the legendary automotive brand. The new iQOO 7 will feature the iconic tri-coloured stripes of BMW M Motorsport which will be representative of how fast these phones will be in terms of performance.

"As a brand, we greatly resonate with what BMW M Motorsport stands for which is an unparalleled passion to bring unprecedented monster performance for our consumers. With this, we aim to fulfil the ever-growing need of consumers for the ultimate speed and consistent performance," said Gagan Arora, director for marketing at iQOO.

"We are thrilled to bring the upcoming iQOO 7 Series, iQOO 7 Legend has been created to deliver a unique experience to next-gen consumers who are naturally inclined towards superior performance. Powered by top-notch gaming and photography capabilities, the upcoming devices from the iQOO 7 series - iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 will fit with the fast-paced lifestyle of modern youth," he added.

The phone recently won the prestigious RedDot design award

iQOO's association with BMW M Motorsport started in 2020 with the iQOO BMW M4 DTM participation. There will also be a 2021 iQOO BMW M Motorsport car which will participate in a 24-hour race at the iconic Nurburgring in June. With this partnership, iQOO joined the likes of brands like OnePlus, Oppo and Huawei which have had partnerships with sports car brands like McLaren, Lamborghini and Porsche.

The iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition has already been launched in China. It features a 6.62-inch OLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. It will be powered by Qualcomm's performance-oriented Snapdragon 870 chipset which is also in Vivo's X60 Pro smartphone. The "Legend" edition of the phone will feature the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is expected to have a 4,000mAh battery coupled with 66-watt fast charging and a triple camera stack on the back. The phone also won the Red Dot design award for 2021 recently.

