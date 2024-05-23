Login
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car Revealed; To Compete In The 24 Hours Of Le Mans

The #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car is the creation of renowned New York-based artist Julie Mehretu and is described as a “performative painting” based on one of her artworks.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June
  • The 20th BMW Art Car is inspired by artist Julie Mehretu’s painting “Everywhen”
  • The 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled to take place between June 15-16

Bavarian auto giant BMW has revealed the 20th BMW Art car that will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France on June 15-16, 2024. The car in question is the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 that features artwork created by renowned New York-based artist Julie Mehretu and has been described as a “performative painting.”

 

Also read: New Mini John Cooper Works To Be Showcased At 24 Hours of Nurburgring
 20th BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car 3

 

The new #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 art car joins an expansive list of collaborations between the carmaker and artists globally in the BMW Art Cars series. BMW says that the latest art car brings space, movement and energy together, which have been the central motifs in Mehretu’s work. For the BMW Le Mans art car, the artist transformed a two-dimensional image into a three-dimensional representation, bringing dynamism into form.
 20th BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car 2

 

The artist used the colour and form vocabulary of her painting “Everywhen” (2021 - 2023) as a starting point for her design. The abstract visual form comes from digitally altered photographs, which were superimposed in several layers of dot grids, neon-coloured veils and black markings. 
 

Also read: One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure Revealed At Cannes 2024
 

Mehretu explains that the idea for the art car stemmed from the thought of “What would happen if this car seemed to go through that painting and becomes affected by it?” The idea, the artist says was to make a mash-up of the painting. 
 20th BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car 4

 

BMW says the painting was realised onto the art car with the help of 3D mapping with which the motif was transferred to the contours of the vehicle. 
 

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

 

The #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hands of BMW M Motorsport works drivers Sheldon van der Linde (South Africa), Robin Frijns (Netherlands) and René Rast (Germany).

