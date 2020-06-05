New Cars and Bikes in India

World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1 Lakh Factory Fitted CNG Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki has recorded 15.5 per cent CAGR CNG sales in the past five years with its wide range of CNG vehicles on offer.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki offers six factory-fitted CNG vehicles at present.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki offers six factory-fitted CNG vehicles at present.
  • It also offers the Super Carry LCV in a CNG variant.
  • Maruti registered 15.5 per cent CAGR in CNG sales in the past five years

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved highest ever sales of CNG vehicles in a financial year. The company sold 106,443 units of factory-fitted CNG powered vehicles in FY2019-20. Maruti Suzuki recorded 15.5 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in CNG sales in the past five years with its wide range of CNG vehicles on offer. At present, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) in CNG variants along with their petrol iterations.

Also Read: World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Develops New 5 MW Solar Plant At Its Gurugram Facility

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Vitara Brezza

Ertiga

Alto 800

S-Presso

New Swift

Dzire

Ciaz

Baleno

Wagon R

Alto K10

S-Cross

Baleno RS

Celerio

XL6

Ignis

Eeco

Celerio X

Speaking on the importance of CNG vehicles in its portfolio, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The growth of CNG vehicles complements the Government of India's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth in number of CNG stations in last six years with over 50 per cent of growth coming in the last year alone. With government's clear focus, spread of CNG stations is set to increase significantly. Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government's vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio. We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility"

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19

vhii6e3g

Maruti Suzuki also offers the Super Carry light commercial vehicle in CNG variant.

0 Comments

The company also claims that factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles are designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage and hazardous failures are minimised as well. It offers warranty benefits as well and also assist owners with convenience of Maruti Suzuki service network across India. Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG technology is equipped with dual interdependent ECU with intelligent injection system that ensures better performance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
18%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
23%
Return To Poll

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
View More
x
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Prices Hiked By Rs. 910
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Prices Hiked By Rs. 910
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Select your City
or select from popular cities