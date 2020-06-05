World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1 Lakh Factory Fitted CNG Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved highest ever sales of CNG vehicles in a financial year. The company sold 106,443 units of factory-fitted CNG powered vehicles in FY2019-20. Maruti Suzuki recorded 15.5 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in CNG sales in the past five years with its wide range of CNG vehicles on offer. At present, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) in CNG variants along with their petrol iterations.

Also Read: World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Develops New 5 MW Solar Plant At Its Gurugram Facility

Speaking on the importance of CNG vehicles in its portfolio, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The growth of CNG vehicles complements the Government of India's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth in number of CNG stations in last six years with over 50 per cent of growth coming in the last year alone. With government's clear focus, spread of CNG stations is set to increase significantly. Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government's vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio. We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility"

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki also offers the Super Carry light commercial vehicle in CNG variant.

The company also claims that factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles are designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage and hazardous failures are minimised as well. It offers warranty benefits as well and also assist owners with convenience of Maruti Suzuki service network across India. Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG technology is equipped with dual interdependent ECU with intelligent injection system that ensures better performance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.