Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition Pays Tribute To Italy Recovering From COVID-19

One of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 crisis, the Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition MMXX pays tribute to the country, its resilience and the frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition is restricted to just 130 units

Highlights

  • The Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition gets a special paint scheme
  • The XMax 300 Roma Edition will be exclusively sold in Italy and Europe
  • There are no mechanical changes to the XMax 300 Roma Edition MMXX

Yamaha Motor has unveiled the new XMax 300 Roma Edition MMXX in Italy priced at 5999 Euros (around ₹ 5.04 lakh). The new limited edition model has production restricted to just 130 units and pays tribute to the European country that has been one of the worst-hit countries by the Coronavirus pandemic, its resilience and the frontline workers. The Yamaha XMax Roma Edition will only be sold in the European market, with no plans to bring the performance scooter to the Indian market.

The Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition gets black and white paint scheme, tinted windscreen, aluminium footpegs

The Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition MMXX gets several upgrades to spruce up the model over the standard version. This includes new dual-tone black and white paint scheme, new small tinted windscreen and aluminium footpegs. The tail section gets a special sticker of the Coliseum. Other features on the scooter include LED headlamps, LED taillights, step-up seat and more. The model uses a 15-inch alloy wheel up front, while the rear gets a 14-inch wheel.

Power on the Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition comes from the 292 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that produces 27.2bhp of power and 29Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear, while the model comes equipped with ABS and traction control along with disc brakes at either end.

1v11qtfc

The XMax 300 Roma Edition gets a special sticker on the tail section showing the Coliseum

0 Comments

Italy was one of the worst-affected countries globally with nearly 2.33 lakh people affected by the virus and casualties of over 33,000. The country, however, has also seen over 1.58 lakh people recover so far.

