Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 Review

Ola introduced the MoveOS 3 software on its scooters recently and this was the third instance of Ola rolling out its proprietary software on its electric scooters, within a year. We tested it out on the S1 Pro, see all the new features and the conveniences that it has to offer. In this feature, we will focus on the new features and conveniences that MoveOS 3 offers. We rode the scooter a few months ago and our comprehensive review is already live on car&bike.com.

Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 Features

One of the fanciest new features that comes with the MoveOS 3 update is the ‘Party Mode’. What happens is when you play a song via Bluetooth on the scooter, all lights on the scooter start blinking and while one would want the lights to blink in a rhythm and on the beat, but the lights just blink randomly. But it is a good, gimmicky feature to have, nonetheless.

(The ‘Party Mode’ on the Ola S1 Pro is a cool, even if gimmicky feature to have)

Then, there is the vacation mode! So, if you plan to not use your scooter for an extended time, you can turn the vacation mode on, lock your scooter and this feature doesn’t let the charge trickle out of the battery. In addition to that, you also have the hill hold assist, which as the name explains, helps hold the scooter in place on an incline. It is convenient and easy to apply and disengage.

(The user interface (UI) on the Ola S1 Pro becomes a tad better with the coming of MoveOS 3)

The other big updates are the three new themes on offer for the display, which are – Vintage, Bolt and Eclipse. Ola says that the Vintage is the most used theme by the owners. Each theme has a different look and feel to it, along with a signature sound.

(There are three new themes to choose from - Vintage, Eclipse and Bolt. Vintage is the most used theme, seen above)

Customers can now use Wi-Fi on the scooter as well. Users will also be able to receive call notifications on the screen, with the new update and store soft copies of important documents like driving licence, Aadhaar Card, Insurance papers and so on. All these documents can be displayed on the screen of the scooters. The screen will also display more information, such as distance to empty, time to charge, battery percentage and so on.

(The scooter can now be locked and unlocked remotely, by using the Ola Electric app)

And lastly, you also have the proximity lock/unlock mode. What this does is that your scooter and your phone, you have to pair them, then you calibrate the Proximity mode along with your scooter, Once that process is done, all you have to do is, just put the scooter on the side-stand, and walk away from it, the scooter locks itself. And once you are walking towards the scooter, it will sense it and the scooter will unlock all by itself.

(The design on the Ola S1 scooters stay the same)

Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 Dynamic Updates

Plus, the scooter will now have three levels of regeneration, along with better acceleration. Ola says that the scooter now does the 0-60 kmph run in 4.5 seconds instead of 5 seconds with MoveOS 2. The new OS offers optimised torque mapping along with personalised charging algorithm.

(There are three braking regen modes to choose from - Low, Default and High)

Ola claims that the MOVEOS 3 software update also offers more pace in different riding modes. The acceleration on sports mode is now 20 per cent faster, on hyper mode, it is 10 per cent faster and the range is also said to improve by 2 to 5 per cent. The top-speed on the eco mode, which was earlier restricted to 40 kmph, has now been increased as well.

(Ola claims that the range of the scooter has improved between 2 to 5 per cent after the MoveOS 3 update)

With the coming of the Move OS3 updates, come a whole bunch of features. This is the third software update in just a year. Now that is saying something about the intent of the company. Like we said in our earlier review, there are a few shortcomings, but even after taking that into account, the Ola S1 Pro is one of the best electric scooters that you can buy in the country today.

The MoveOS 3 updates are offered on all variants of the scooter – S1 Air, S1 and the S1 Pro. Prices of the Ola S1 Air scooter start at Rs. 84,999, S1 starts at Rs. 99,999 and the S1 Pro starts at Rs. 1.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.