Login

River Indie Review: In Pictures

Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Sep-23 10:05 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • River Indie has the highest lockable onboard storage space of any electric scooter in India.
  • Built from the ground up, the Indie has 6.7 kW of peak power, and a claimed real-world range of up to 120 kilometres.
  • For now, limited availability will ensure the Indie remains a rare sight on our roads.

From entry-level to premium, performance-driven to style-focused, India has witnessed a variety of electric scooters. However, what remains unseen until now is a utility-centric electric scooter. River, a Bengaluru-based startup, has introduced the Indie to address this specific need. The real question, however, is whether the Indie lives up to its promises and proves to be genuinely practical for your daily routine. Join us as we hop on this scooter and provide you with firsthand insights into its performance.

 

Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work

 

 

The Indie prioritises function over form in its design and styling, with every element on the scooter serving a practical purpose. 

 

 

The Indie embraces a utilitarian approach to its design and aesthetics. Its broad front end incorporates a sizeable headlight housing twin LED headlights, and although the front may appear slightly bulky, it's purposeful, featuring a lockable glove box—a feature reminiscent of scooters from the past.

 

 

The generous floorboard allows you to transport larger items, and River claims it can even accommodate a gas cylinder. To complement this, there are foldable foot pegs at the front, ensuring your feet won't touch the ground when carrying sizeable cargo.

 

 

With a wheelbase of 1,365 millimetres, the Indie boasts the longest wheelbase in its segment and rides on 14-inch wheels, giving it a sturdy and purposeful stance. 

 

 

It offers 43 liters of under-seat storage, although the non-flat design limits its practicality for larger items.

 

 

In terms of technology, the Indie is not overly sophisticated. It lacks a touchscreen, a feature found in some premium electric scooters, and instead, it sports a regular 6.0-inch digital cluster with some color elements and neatly organised vital information. 

 

 

River does promise a basic app for buyers, providing essential information but not much more.

 

 

One aspect of the Indie that raises concerns is its overall quality and fit and finish, which exhibits some rough edges. These observations are based on production models, not pre-production units, making it uncertain how durable some of the materials used will be for customers.

 

 

Powering the River Indie is a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) chemistry cells, delivering a real-world range of up to 120 kilometers in Eco mode.

 

 

However, it's worth noting that the Indie has a proprietary charging port, preventing it from utilising existing fast charging infrastructure offered by other OEMs. To address this, River includes an 800-watt portable charger with the Indie, which can fully charge the scooter in about five hours. Additionally, River is developing a 3 kW AC fast charging option.

 

 

In Rush mode, the Indie unleashes its full 6.7 kW motor output, providing exhilarating acceleration. With a peak torque of 26 Nm, the Indie offers ample power for a two-wheeler, available across all ride modes.

 

 

Equipped with 14-inch wheels and fitted with 110/70-section front and 120/70-section rear tires, the Indie inspires confidence when cornering at speed, encouraging a more enthusiastic riding style.

 

 

Currently, the main challenge for the Indie lies in its availability. In the initial phase, River will only deliver scooters to customers in Bengaluru, with orders opening in other cities starting in November. Although the initial launch price was Rs 1.25 lakh, it is expected to rise to well over Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) by the time it becomes available in more locations. This could pose a challenge as competitors introduce new models, potentially diminishing the Indie's novelty.

# River Indie# River EV# River Electric Scooter# River Indie Electric Scooter# River Indie Review

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
7.4
0
10
2016 BMW 5 Series
90,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.90 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai Santro Xing
7.4
0
10
2012 Hyundai Santro Xing
88,744 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 1.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
29,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 4.40 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular River Models

River Indie
River Indie

₹ 1.25 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

River Indie Review: In Pictures
River Indie Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures
2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Will the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 be able to attract new riders into the brand? We ride the most affordable and accessible Royal Enfield motorcycle on the streets of Bangkok to get a sense of what it offers.

Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco Jacket Review
Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco Jacket Review
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco offers good airflow for use in warm weather, a comfortable fit and decent protection. Made from recycled plastic, it makes a ‘green’ statement as well. But should you consider buying it?

Toyota Hilux Review: Tested For Practicality And Utility
Toyota Hilux Review: Tested For Practicality And Utility
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

4 days ago

We had the Toyota Hilux pickup truck with us for a few days and we put it to test, like how it would be used on a daily basis and we had some interesting observations. Read on to find out how the Hilux fares as a daily driver.

2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: In Pictures
2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The third generation 390 Duke has received the most significant update since its introduction in 2013.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Review: In Pictures
TVS Apache RTR 310 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: Orange Fever
2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: Orange Fever
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The KTM 390 Duke has received a significant update in the form of a new chassis, powertrain, features and more. How much better is it now? And is it worth the asking price?

Volvo C40 Recharge Review: In Pictures
Volvo C40 Recharge Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Volvo C40 Recharge is possibly the company's best EV so far. If you haven't read our full review to know why we think that, here’s a quick in pictures review of the electric coupe SUV.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: More Charged Up Now!
2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: More Charged Up Now!
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

11 days ago

We spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV is claimed to offer more tech, premium features and improved performance.

River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin.

River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards
River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Bengaluru-based EV company, River, begins manufacturing the River Indie electric scooter at its plant in Hoskote, Karnataka. Deliveries of the electric scooter will begin next month.

River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison
River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 months ago

EV startup River is the latest entrant into the burgeoning electric two-wheeler market but how does it compare with some of the established players in the market?

River Indie Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know
River Indie Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 months ago

The River Indie is the newest electric scooter in town and here's all you need to know about this Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X rival.

River Indie Electric Scooter Showcased; Priced At Rs. 1.25 Lakh
River Indie Electric Scooter Showcased; Priced At Rs. 1.25 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

We say showcased because deliveries of the scooter will begin in August 2023. Trial productions begin in April 2023. Pre-orders are now open.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn