River Indie Review: In Pictures
By Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
21-Sep-23 10:05 AM IST
Highlights
- River Indie has the highest lockable onboard storage space of any electric scooter in India.
- Built from the ground up, the Indie has 6.7 kW of peak power, and a claimed real-world range of up to 120 kilometres.
- For now, limited availability will ensure the Indie remains a rare sight on our roads.
From entry-level to premium, performance-driven to style-focused, India has witnessed a variety of electric scooters. However, what remains unseen until now is a utility-centric electric scooter. River, a Bengaluru-based startup, has introduced the Indie to address this specific need. The real question, however, is whether the Indie lives up to its promises and proves to be genuinely practical for your daily routine. Join us as we hop on this scooter and provide you with firsthand insights into its performance.
Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
The Indie prioritises function over form in its design and styling, with every element on the scooter serving a practical purpose.
The Indie embraces a utilitarian approach to its design and aesthetics. Its broad front end incorporates a sizeable headlight housing twin LED headlights, and although the front may appear slightly bulky, it's purposeful, featuring a lockable glove box—a feature reminiscent of scooters from the past.
The generous floorboard allows you to transport larger items, and River claims it can even accommodate a gas cylinder. To complement this, there are foldable foot pegs at the front, ensuring your feet won't touch the ground when carrying sizeable cargo.
With a wheelbase of 1,365 millimetres, the Indie boasts the longest wheelbase in its segment and rides on 14-inch wheels, giving it a sturdy and purposeful stance.
It offers 43 liters of under-seat storage, although the non-flat design limits its practicality for larger items.
In terms of technology, the Indie is not overly sophisticated. It lacks a touchscreen, a feature found in some premium electric scooters, and instead, it sports a regular 6.0-inch digital cluster with some color elements and neatly organised vital information.
River does promise a basic app for buyers, providing essential information but not much more.
One aspect of the Indie that raises concerns is its overall quality and fit and finish, which exhibits some rough edges. These observations are based on production models, not pre-production units, making it uncertain how durable some of the materials used will be for customers.
Powering the River Indie is a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) chemistry cells, delivering a real-world range of up to 120 kilometers in Eco mode.
However, it's worth noting that the Indie has a proprietary charging port, preventing it from utilising existing fast charging infrastructure offered by other OEMs. To address this, River includes an 800-watt portable charger with the Indie, which can fully charge the scooter in about five hours. Additionally, River is developing a 3 kW AC fast charging option.
In Rush mode, the Indie unleashes its full 6.7 kW motor output, providing exhilarating acceleration. With a peak torque of 26 Nm, the Indie offers ample power for a two-wheeler, available across all ride modes.
Equipped with 14-inch wheels and fitted with 110/70-section front and 120/70-section rear tires, the Indie inspires confidence when cornering at speed, encouraging a more enthusiastic riding style.
Currently, the main challenge for the Indie lies in its availability. In the initial phase, River will only deliver scooters to customers in Bengaluru, with orders opening in other cities starting in November. Although the initial launch price was Rs 1.25 lakh, it is expected to rise to well over Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) by the time it becomes available in more locations. This could pose a challenge as competitors introduce new models, potentially diminishing the Indie's novelty.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
2 days ago
Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility
3 days ago
Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.
4 days ago
Will the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 be able to attract new riders into the brand? We ride the most affordable and accessible Royal Enfield motorcycle on the streets of Bangkok to get a sense of what it offers.
4 days ago
The Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco offers good airflow for use in warm weather, a comfortable fit and decent protection. Made from recycled plastic, it makes a ‘green’ statement as well. But should you consider buying it?
4 days ago
We had the Toyota Hilux pickup truck with us for a few days and we put it to test, like how it would be used on a daily basis and we had some interesting observations. Read on to find out how the Hilux fares as a daily driver.
4 days ago
The third generation 390 Duke has received the most significant update since its introduction in 2013.
6 days ago
7 days ago
The KTM 390 Duke has received a significant update in the form of a new chassis, powertrain, features and more. How much better is it now? And is it worth the asking price?
11 days ago
Volvo C40 Recharge is possibly the company's best EV so far. If you haven't read our full review to know why we think that, here’s a quick in pictures review of the electric coupe SUV.
11 days ago
We spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV is claimed to offer more tech, premium features and improved performance.
11 days ago
The Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin.
29 days ago
Bengaluru-based EV company, River, begins manufacturing the River Indie electric scooter at its plant in Hoskote, Karnataka. Deliveries of the electric scooter will begin next month.
7 months ago
EV startup River is the latest entrant into the burgeoning electric two-wheeler market but how does it compare with some of the established players in the market?
7 months ago
The River Indie is the newest electric scooter in town and here's all you need to know about this Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X rival.
7 months ago
We say showcased because deliveries of the scooter will begin in August 2023. Trial productions begin in April 2023. Pre-orders are now open.