River Indie Review: In Pictures

From entry-level to premium, performance-driven to style-focused, India has witnessed a variety of electric scooters. However, what remains unseen until now is a utility-centric electric scooter. River, a Bengaluru-based startup, has introduced the Indie to address this specific need. The real question, however, is whether the Indie lives up to its promises and proves to be genuinely practical for your daily routine. Join us as we hop on this scooter and provide you with firsthand insights into its performance.

The Indie prioritises function over form in its design and styling, with every element on the scooter serving a practical purpose.

The Indie embraces a utilitarian approach to its design and aesthetics. Its broad front end incorporates a sizeable headlight housing twin LED headlights, and although the front may appear slightly bulky, it's purposeful, featuring a lockable glove box—a feature reminiscent of scooters from the past.

The generous floorboard allows you to transport larger items, and River claims it can even accommodate a gas cylinder. To complement this, there are foldable foot pegs at the front, ensuring your feet won't touch the ground when carrying sizeable cargo.

With a wheelbase of 1,365 millimetres, the Indie boasts the longest wheelbase in its segment and rides on 14-inch wheels, giving it a sturdy and purposeful stance.

It offers 43 liters of under-seat storage, although the non-flat design limits its practicality for larger items.

In terms of technology, the Indie is not overly sophisticated. It lacks a touchscreen, a feature found in some premium electric scooters, and instead, it sports a regular 6.0-inch digital cluster with some color elements and neatly organised vital information.

River does promise a basic app for buyers, providing essential information but not much more.

One aspect of the Indie that raises concerns is its overall quality and fit and finish, which exhibits some rough edges. These observations are based on production models, not pre-production units, making it uncertain how durable some of the materials used will be for customers.

Powering the River Indie is a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) chemistry cells, delivering a real-world range of up to 120 kilometers in Eco mode.

However, it's worth noting that the Indie has a proprietary charging port, preventing it from utilising existing fast charging infrastructure offered by other OEMs. To address this, River includes an 800-watt portable charger with the Indie, which can fully charge the scooter in about five hours. Additionally, River is developing a 3 kW AC fast charging option.

In Rush mode, the Indie unleashes its full 6.7 kW motor output, providing exhilarating acceleration. With a peak torque of 26 Nm, the Indie offers ample power for a two-wheeler, available across all ride modes.

Equipped with 14-inch wheels and fitted with 110/70-section front and 120/70-section rear tires, the Indie inspires confidence when cornering at speed, encouraging a more enthusiastic riding style.

Currently, the main challenge for the Indie lies in its availability. In the initial phase, River will only deliver scooters to customers in Bengaluru, with orders opening in other cities starting in November. Although the initial launch price was Rs 1.25 lakh, it is expected to rise to well over Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) by the time it becomes available in more locations. This could pose a challenge as competitors introduce new models, potentially diminishing the Indie's novelty.