150 cc vs 250 cc Bikes: Which Is Actually Better for Weekend Highway Trips?

To pick a 250 cc motorcycle over a 150 cc for a weekend ride, or the other way round, the choice really isn’t that straightforward. Conventional logic may dictate that bigger engines are better for highway touring, but the answer isn’t all that simple. To be fair, a modern 150 cc motorcycle has enough performance to comfortably cruise on highways, return good fuel economy and is also easier on the daily commute.

Sure, a 250 cc motorcycle packs more punch. You also get more performance for overtakes on the highway, more power in reserve when you’re riding with a pillion, and/or with luggage and even climbing hills. The question we’re also trying to answer is this – do you really need a 250 cc motorcycle for that weekend ride?

The honest answer is that both 150 cc and 250 cc motorcycles can do the job. But they do it differently. And the difference shows up on the kind of riding you do, with or without luggage, the length of your journey, and if you have a companion riding pillion.

The Case For a 150 cc Motorcycle

The 150-160 cc segment is still where many India’s riders live, and for good reason. Bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and N150, the Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-S and MT-15 all offer entertaining performance but are light enough to easily filter through traffic before you hit the highway. And then, there’s the factor of fuel economy. 150 cc bikes usually offer better fuel economy than bikes with bigger engines and this translates to less running costs and more range.

On the highway, most 150-160 cc bikes can easily settle into a genuinely usable 80-90 kmph cruising speed. The trouble starts when you demand more. For instance, at those speeds if you need to overtake two or three slower moving vehicles, then you will feel the need for more performance. Sustained high speeds start building engine heat since these bikes were not designed for such work anyway.

Then, there’s the factor of engine vibes at high revs. Most 150 cc bikes will feel strained after sustained high-speed riding and even if you, the rider, feel the need to ride further, the vibes may make themselves felt on the handlebars and footpegs after a couple of hours of riding, and compel you to take frequent breaks.

Should You Buy a 150 cc For Touring?

For a rider who is looking to cover 150-250 km on a weekend, rides mostly solo and isn’t in a tearing hurry to get to his destination, a good 150 cc motorcycle will meet all the requirements. You will also appreciate low running costs and easy maintenance over outright cruising comfort and added performance. It’s also a smart choice for anyone who is new to motorcycles in general, and touring is a growing interest, rather than an established habit. And it makes sense, to learn the ropes and intricacies of highway riding on a smaller 150 cc motorcycle, before you decide to upgrade. After all, the first step to choosing the right bike involves understanding your own personal requirements and frequency of long rides.

Best 150-160 cc Bikes For Touring

Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R

Suzuki Gixxer/Gixxer SF

Yamaha FZ-S FI

Yamaha R15

Yamaha MT-15

KTM 160 Duke

Honda Unicorn

Where 250 cc Bikes Make a Difference

The advantage of moving up to the 250 cc segment isn’t necessarily just a bigger engine with higher top speed. It’s also the extra usable performance that makes a big difference. Many 250 cc segment motorcycles make anywhere from 24 bhp to almost 30 bhp. And in everyday long rides, the bigger engines don’t really struggle to hold and maintain 90-100 kmph.

The extra displacement makes with extra power and torque, helps highway riding become more relaxed and easygoing. Overtaking requires less planning and maintaining speed while climbing hills is easier and the motorcycle feels less stressed when carrying a pillion or luggage.

Best 200-250 cc Bikes For Touring

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki Gixxer 250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Dominar 250

Honda NX200

Hero Xtreme 250R

KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Adventure

Yamaha YZF-R2

TVS Apache RTX 300

Which One Should You Buy?

For occasional weekend highway rides, a 150 cc motorcycle is more than capable. It will cruise comfortably, cost less to run and is also easy to manage in traffic and the daily commute.

However, if you regularly undertake longer highway trips, ride with a pillion or luggage, or head into the hills, a 250 cc motorcycle makes better sense to go for. The additional torque and performance makes long-distance riding more relaxed and comfortable.

Having said that, a good 150 cc bike can take you surprisingly far and will also do double duty as a stress-free daily commuter that will go easy on your fuel budget. But if you want your highway rides to feel effortless rather than just make do with, the extra displacement, performance and torque of a 250 cc motorcycle makes a compelling case.

Eventually though, shortlist one 150-160 cc model and one 200-250 cc model, and ride both back-to-back on the same stretch of road before you commit. The numbers and specifications matter far less than how each bike feels in your hands after about an hour of riding. That’s not something any brochure will tell you. Be practical, keep your budget in mind, and then decide.