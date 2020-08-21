Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon

The 150-200 cc motorcycle is doing well in India and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will introduce a bike in the segment on August 27, 2020. Reports on the internet suggest that the new bike will be called Hornet 200R and is likely to be 200 cc bike. The company hasn't revealed any details or specifications about the motorcycle but had released a teaser which gives us a glimpse of the new motorcycle in flesh. In all likelihood, it could be based on the Honda CBF 190R, which is sold in some South-East Asian markets and other parts of the world too. It will be interesting to see Honda enter the 200 cc segment and if it does, it will be the first time ever.

(Expect the new Honda bike to get a 200 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine)

In terms of design, the motorcycle looks the part of a 150-200 cc bike, with muscular tank, extensions, sharply designed LED headlight, gold upside down forks and a dual-tone colour scheme. Plus, the teaser video also shows a fully digital instrument console, which is flat and rectangular and has a negative LCD-like display. As far as engines go, we believe it will be a single-cylinder, fuel-injected air-cooled unit with mostly a 5-speed gearbox. There is no word on power and torque output or any other performance numbers or dimensions.

(The teaser video also shows the new Honda motorcycle getting a fully digital instrument console)

We are expecting the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle to be around ₹ 1.2 lakh and once it is launched, it will be going up against the some really capable motorcycles such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Hero Xpulse 200T.

