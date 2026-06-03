90% of Car Buyers Miss This Tax Refund: How to Claim TCS on Form 26AS
- TCS applies at 1% on vehicles costing more than Rs. 10 lakh
- The amount collected is linked to your PAN and reflected in Form 26AS and AIS
- Eligible taxpayers can claim the credit while filing their Income Tax Return
Buying a new car involves several expenses, from registration and insurance to accessories and loan costs. Hidden among those charges is Tax Collected at Source (TCS), an amount many buyers pay without fully understanding what happens to it afterwards.
Unlike registration fees or insurance premiums, TCS is not simply a cost of ownership. It is a tax credit that can potentially reduce your final tax liability when you file your return. Yet many buyers either never check for it or assume the amount is gone forever.
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What Is TCS on Car Purchases?
Under Income Tax rules, authorised vehicle dealers are required to collect TCS when selling a motor vehicle whose value exceeds the prescribed threshold of Rs. 10 lakh. The dealer collects the applicable TCS amount from the buyer at the time prescribed under the Income Tax Act, generally when payment is received, and deposits it with the Income Tax Department against the buyer's PAN.
Once reported, the credit becomes visible in the buyer's tax records. In simple terms, TCS is not an additional tax that disappears after purchase. It is a tax payment already made in your name that can be adjusted when you file your Income Tax Return.
Does This Apply to Your Vehicle?
Many buyers assume TCS only affects luxury cars, but that is no longer the case. With vehicle prices rising steadily over the last few years, several mainstream SUVs, MPVs, EVs, and premium variants now cross the Rs. 10 lakh threshold.
Vehicles that may attract TCS include:
- Higher variants of popular mid-size SUVs
- Premium MPVs
- Many electric vehicles
- Full-size SUVs
- Luxury vehicles
If your vehicle purchase exceeded the applicable threshold and TCS was collected on the invoice, the amount should eventually reflect against your PAN.
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How Much Money Could Be Sitting Against Your PAN?
The exact amount depends primarily on the vehicle's invoice value. Under Section 206C(1F), dealers currently collect TCS at 1% on motor vehicles whose value exceeds ₹10 lakh. Even at this rate, the amount can become significant when purchasing a higher-value vehicle.
|Vehicle Value
|Approximate TCS Credit*
|Rs. 12 lakh
|Rs. 12,000
|Rs. 15 lakh
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 20 lakh
|Rs. 20,000
For many buyers, the amount may not be life-changing, but it is still money that should be properly credited during tax filing rather than being overlooked.
Why Many Buyers Never Claim It
The biggest reason is simple: most people stop thinking about TCS once the vehicle is delivered.
Unlike salary-related taxes that appear regularly in payslips, TCS is usually paid once during the purchase process. Months later, when tax filing season arrives, buyers often focus on salary income, deductions, and investments without checking whether the vehicle-related credit has been reflected.
Several factors contribute to missed claims:
- Assuming TCS is a non-refundable fee
- Never reviewing Form 26AS
- Not checking AIS before filing returns
- Forgetting the amount collected during purchase
- PAN-related reporting errors
As a result, many taxpayers miss credits that were already deposited in their name.
How to Check TCS in Form 26AS and AIS
The easiest way to verify whether the credit has been reported is by checking your tax records.
You can review:
Form 26AS
This statement shows taxes deposited against your PAN, including TCS credits reported by dealers.
Annual Information Statement (AIS)
AIS provides a broader view of financial transactions reported to the Income Tax Department.
Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)
TIS presents a simplified summary of the information available in AIS.
|Document
|Purpose
|Form 26AS
|Tax credits linked to PAN
|AIS
|Detailed financial information
|TIS
|Summarised tax information
Before filing your return, it is always worth confirming that the TCS amount appears correctly in these records.
How to Claim the Credit While Filing Your ITR
If the TCS has been properly reported, claiming the credit is usually straightforward.
The process generally involves:
- Logging into the Income Tax filing portal
- Reviewing Form 26AS and AIS
- Verifying that the TCS amount matches the vehicle purchase records
- Filing the return with the available tax credits reflected
The credit is then adjusted against your overall tax liability for the financial year.
If your total taxes paid, including TCS, exceed your final tax liability for the year, the excess amount is generally refundable after the Income Tax Department processes your return.
Common Mistakes Buyers Make
Even when buyers know about TCS, simple mistakes can create problems later.
Providing the Wrong PAN
If the PAN provided during purchase is incorrect, the credit may not reflect properly.
Filing Without Checking Form 26AS
Many taxpayers rely only on salary documents and never verify additional credits.
Ignoring AIS
AIS often helps identify transactions and tax credits that may otherwise be missed.
Assuming TCS Is an Extra Vehicle Charge
Perhaps the most common misunderstanding is treating TCS as a permanent vehicle cost. In reality, it is generally available as a tax credit that can be adjusted against your income tax liability or contribute to a refund, depending on your tax position.
Why This Matters More Than Ever
A few years ago, TCS affected a relatively small group of buyers. Today, rising vehicle prices mean that many mainstream models can cross the applicable threshold depending on the variant chosen. As a result, more buyers are encountering TCS for the first time.
At the same time, tax reporting systems have become increasingly digital, making it easier for taxpayers to track credits through Form 26AS, AIS, and online filing platforms. A quick review before filing can help ensure that taxes already paid are properly accounted for.
Don't Leave Your Credit Behind
TCS on a vehicle purchase is often misunderstood as just another charge on the invoice. Under Section 206C(1F), dealers currently collect 1% TCS on motor vehicles valued above ₹10 lakh and deposit it against the buyer's PAN. This amount is generally available as a tax credit that can be adjusted against tax liability or contribute to a refund when the Income Tax Return is filed.
As more vehicles cross the Rs. 10 lakh mark, checking Form 26AS and AIS after a purchase has become an important step for car buyers. Taking a few minutes to verify the credit can help ensure that money already paid in your name does not go unnoticed during tax season.
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