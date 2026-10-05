First Cars Under ₹8 Lakh for New Drivers: Celerio, Kwid, Tiago & More

Your first car does not need to be the biggest or most powerful one. A good first car should feel manageable in traffic, be easy to park and give you enough space for your everyday needs. Running costs, visibility and the availability of automatic options also matter at the same time when you are still getting comfortable behind the wheel.

That is why the cars mentioned below cover different needs rather than simply ranking by price. The list starts with small city-friendly hatchbacks and moves towards larger hatchbacks and compact SUV nameplates.

1. Renault Kwid

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 4.53 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Evolution

The Renault Kwid is one of the most affordable cars in India right now, offering a raised stance and SUV-inspired styling that many first-time buyers appreciate. Its compact dimensions also make it easier to handle in crowded streets and tighter parking spaces. If you prefer not to use a manual clutch in daily traffic, the Evolution 1.0L AMT variant of the Kwid starts at ₹4.90 lakh.

This vehicle makes sense if your driving will largely involve city roads and you want to keep the initial purchase price low as well. Its small footprint can be particularly useful for someone still building confidence with judging the car's corners and parking manoeuvres.

Key Features:

Eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

184 mm ground clearance

Reverse parking camera with guidelines (Climber variant)

LED digital instrument cluster

Five-speed AMT automatic option

Who should buy it: First-time buyers who want an easy-to-park city vehicle with SUV styling and a very accessible purchase price.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 4.70 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: LXi

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is another compact hatchback for those buyers who want an easy-to-manage city car. Its relatively compact dimensions make it quite convenient for everyday urban driving, while the hatchback body also keeps it practical enough for routine shopping and grocery runs. The VXi AMT starts at ₹5.63 lakh for buyers who want a two-pedal setup in particular.

For a new driver, the Celerio can feel friendlier to engage than a larger car, which might feel intimidating in narrow streets.

Key Features:

A frugal 1.0-litre petrol engine

A five-speed AMT automatic option

313-litre boot capacity

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment

Hill-hold assist and ESP

Who should buy it: New drivers who want a convenient city commuter with high mileage and low maintenance bills.

3. Tata Tiago

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 4.77 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart

The Tata Tiago sits slightly above the smaller cars here and is a more substantial hatchback option that doesn’t cross the ₹5 lakh mark with its base trim. Its larger footprint can feel more useful if you expect to carry passengers regularly or want a little more interior space than what the smaller hatchbacks usually provide. If you prefer an automatic option, its Tiago Pure AMT trim starts at ₹6.10 lakh.

The Tiago is suitable for a novice driver who wants to use it sometimes for more than short city trips. It sits between the entry-level hatchbacks and the larger compact SUVs further down this list.

Key Features:

Four-star Global NCAP safety rating

The 1.2-Litre Revotron petrol engine

Eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity

10.25-inch infotainment unit on top-spec variants

Rear parking camera and sensors

Who should buy it: Learners who want a sturdy first car with a stable ride over rough patches and strong safety credentials.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 4.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: LXi

Because of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R’s familiar tall-hatchback approach, you get a roomy cabin within a compact footprint. Its upright shape and good visibility can also make it more convenient for a new driver to navigate the car safely while getting used to its dimensions. The 1.0L VXi AMT starts at ₹5.99 lakh if you want an automatic transmission.

The Wagon R is particularly useful if practicality matters more to you than sporty styling.

Key Features:

Upright tall-boy stance with wide road visibility

341-litre boot capacity

1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engine choices

Seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment

Rear parking sensors and ESP

Who should buy it: Beginners who want upright, commanding seating with clear sightlines and maximum cabin space.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 5.60 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Era

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in the more premium end of the small-hatchback segment while remaining comfortably below the ₹8 lakh starting-price ceiling. It’s more of an ideal package for those who want a compact car without feeling like they are buying the most basic option available in the Indian market. The AMT Corporate starts at ₹7.21 lakh for buyers who want clutch-free driving.

This vehicle’s hatchback format keeps it easier to manage in urban conditions than a larger SUV.

Key Features:

Six airbags as standard across all variants

Eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone navigation

Refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine

Light steering and smooth five-speed AMT

Rear air conditioning vents

Who should buy it: New owners who want a refined, well-finished cabin with stable road manners and six airbags as standard.

6. Tata Punch

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 5.75 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart

The Tata Punch is the first compact SUV-style option on this list, offering first-time buyers a higher seating position without moving beyond the ₹8 lakh budget at the entry level. Its larger body means it has more road presence than the small hatchbacks mentioned above. The 5-speed AMT Pure Plus, at ₹7.75 lakh, is the starting variant to go for if you want the convenience of an automatic.

The Punch also makes sense if you want the feel and practicality of a small SUV instead of a conventional hatchback. It suits first-time buyers very well, especially those who expect a mix of city driving, family use and occasional longer trips.

Key Features:

Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

193 mm ground clearance for rough roads

Elevated SUV driving position

90-degree opening doors for easy access

366-litre boot space

Who should buy it: Buyers who want SUV road presence, a comfortable ride quality over broken streets and a solid body shell.

7. Hyundai Exter

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 5.81 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: HX2

The Hyundai Exter is another compact SUV-style option available for buyers who want a higher seating position. This vehicle is much easier to place on city roads than a relatively larger SUV, while the cabin gives you more of a crossover feel than the other hatchbacks we have listed here. The Exter’s HX3 AMT trim starts at ₹6.99 lakh.

This one’s a natural fit for those who want their first car to feel like a proper SUV, but don’t want to step up to a much larger vehicle.

Key Features:

Six airbags standard on all trims

185 mm ground clearance

Eight-inch touchscreen display

Electronic Stability Control and hill-start assist

Who should buy it: Novice drivers who want an easy-going micro-SUV packed with most convenience features and modern styling.

8. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 5.84 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: LXi

The Maruti Suzuki Swift rounds off the list as a hatchback that combines its compact footprint with a more driver-focused character. It remains easy to manoeuvre through city traffic most days, while boasting more interior presence than what the smallest entry-level cars have on offer. The 5-speed AMT VXI of this vehicle starts at ₹7.13 lakh.

The Swift suits the buyer who wants a car that can remain enjoyable for as long as possible while their driving experience grows. It also sits comfortably within the ₹8 lakh starting-price limit.

Key Features:

Six airbags as standard

Nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration

Responsive steering and balanced handling

Frugal 1.2-litre petrol engine

Hill-hold assist and ESP

Who should buy it: New drivers who appreciate responsive handling and want a fun, modern hatchback with low fuel consumption.

Should Your First Car Be an Automatic?

An automatic can make learning everyday driving easier because you do not have to coordinate the clutch and gear lever in stop-and-go traffic. That can be especially useful for new drivers who expect to spend a lot of time in congested city conditions. However, a manual car can still make a lot of sense if you are comfortable using a clutch and want to keep the purchase price lower.

All eight cars on this list offer an AMT option, giving you the choice of a two-pedal setup without having to look for other options in the market. But you should test-drive both versions if you are unsure about which one feels more convenient. Your confidence behind the wheel matters more than simply choosing the variant with the longest feature list.

Which Car Should You Consider?

If you want to keep the entry price as low as possible for your first car, the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are some widely preferable compact hatchback options. They are particularly suited to those buyers who expect most of their driving to stay confined to city limits, and they also want a car that remains easy to manage.

But, in a segment above, the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are two friendly, compact SUV options available. There are also other options like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Swift in the same price bracket.

Your first car of choice will ultimately depend on how you plan to use it. Think about where you drive, how often you carry passengers, how much parking space you need and whether you want a manual or an automatic.