Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale Enters Rigorous Testing Programme

Rolls-Royce has commenced an extensive testing programme for Project Nightingale, its ultra-exclusive Coachbuild Collection limited to just 100 customer cars. The all-electric model will undergo a total of 350 collective weeks of testing, with engineers evaluating everything from high-speed stability and cabin refinement to the durability of its bespoke features.

The programme begins in Southern Europe, continuing a testing tradition established by Rolls-Royce more than a century ago. The prototypes will eventually face conditions ranging from the Arctic Circle to the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula, including altitudes of up to 2,750 metres.

Before moving to public-road testing, Project Nightingale has already completed more than 1,430 hours of aerodynamic modelling and wind tunnel testing. It will subsequently be tested at speeds of up to 250 km/h, with particular focus on reducing wind noise and maintaining cabin refinement.

One of its most distinctive features, the Piano Boot, will also face an endurance test involving up to 15,000 opening and closing cycles. The roof mechanism and materials will similarly be tested across extreme temperatures, including conditions reaching 80°C.

Project Nightingale was unveiled in April 2026 and is now entering its global testing phase. Limited to just 100 examples, the all-electric Coachbuild Collection will be built by hand at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood facility, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028.