Is It Legal To Tow A Breakdown Vehicle Using A Private Rope Or Tow Strap On Highways?

A car breakdown on a highway can leave you with limited options. You may think of asking another car to pull yours to the nearest workshop using a rope or tow strap.

However, private car towing rules in India depend on where the breakdown happens and how the vehicle is being towed. Towing a vehicle with a loose rope on an expressway can create a serious danger for other road users and may attract action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

On normal roads, emergency towing may be possible for a short distance when proper equipment and safety measures are used. On expressways and other high-speed roads, professional recovery is the safer choice.

Is It Legal to Tow a Car With a Rope on a Highway?

If you are asking is it legal to tow a breakdown vehicle using rope on highways in India, the answer depends on the type of road.

On access-controlled expressways and high-speed corridors, private towing with a rope or improvised strap should not be attempted. These roads are designed for fast-moving traffic, so a slow-moving pair of connected vehicles can create a major accident risk.

On ordinary roads, emergency towing may be allowed when the vehicles follow the applicable Motor Vehicles Driving Regulations, 2017 and safety requirements.

The key point is simple: a highway breakdown is not the right situation for improvised rope towing.

What Are the Rules for Towing a Broken-Down Car?

For emergency towing on roads where it is permitted, the setup should be controlled and clearly visible to other drivers.

Important precautions include:

Use a proper tow bar or rated tow strap, not a household rope.

Keep the connection short and secure.

Use a bright warning flag or reflective marking on the connection.

Keep hazard lights on where appropriate.

A licensed driver should remain in the towed vehicle to control steering and braking.

Keep the speed very low and move only far enough to reach a safe location or workshop.

A flexible rope can suddenly go slack and then tighten under load. This can make the towed car difficult to control and can also damage the towing points.

Why Is Rope Towing Dangerous?

The legal restrictions are also based on basic vehicle safety.

Loss of Braking Assistance

If the engine is not running, the brake system may lose some of its normal assistance. The brake pedal can become much harder to operate. This means the driver in the rear car may not be able to stop as quickly when the front vehicle brakes.

Steering Can Become Heavy

A broken-down car may also lose power steering assistance. Steering can become much harder, especially at low speeds. The driver must still be able to control the vehicle throughout the towing process.

Automatic Cars Need Extra Care

Automatic, AMT, CVT and DCT vehicles should not automatically be assumed to be safe for rope towing. Some transmissions can be damaged when the driven wheels rotate while the engine is off. The same concern applies to many EVs and AWD vehicles. Always check the manufacturer's recovery instructions before attempting to tow such a vehicle with its wheels on the ground.

Private Rope Towing vs Professional Recovery

The right towing method depends on the road, vehicle type and distance involved.

Factor Private Rope/Strap Towing Professional Recovery Expressways Generally not permitted Preferred Regular roads Only for limited emergency situations Suitable Safety Higher risk Much safer Automatic/EV vehicles May cause damage Recovery method can be selected for the vehicle Distance Keep to the minimum needed Can transport the vehicle safely Equipment Proper rated equipment required Specialist recovery equipment

What Should You Do If Your Car Breaks Down on an Expressway?

If your vehicle stops on an expressway, your first priority should be getting yourself and other road users out of danger.

1. Move the Car to a Safe Place If Possible

If the vehicle can still move safely, take it towards the emergency lane or designated breakdown area. Do not attempt a risky manoeuvre just to reach a workshop.

2. Switch On Hazard Lights

Keep the hazard warning lights on so approaching vehicles can see that your car has stopped.

3. Call Roadside Assistance

Contact your insurance company's Roadside Assistance (RSA) service, vehicle manufacturer or an authorised recovery provider. For National Highway assistance, NHAI's 1033 helpline can be used for highway-related emergencies.

4. Do Not Try to Cross the Highway

Avoid standing close to moving traffic or trying to repair the vehicle in an unsafe lane. If you need to leave the car, move to a safer location away from traffic whenever possible.

Can Towing Affect Your Insurance Claim?

It can, depending on the circumstances. If an accident occurs while a vehicle is being improperly towed, the insurer may examine whether the vehicle was being used safely and according to the policy conditions.

Using an unsuitable rope, towing at excessive speed or ignoring the manufacturer's towing instructions can create problems during an Own Damage (OD) insurance claim. Professional recovery also reduces the chance of additional damage to the vehicle during transportation.

Is a Tow Strap Better Than a Rope?

A proper automotive tow strap is designed to handle vehicle recovery loads and is much safer than an ordinary rope.

However, a tow strap does not automatically make towing legal on every road. The road type, local rules, vehicle condition and towing method still matter.

For an expressway or high-speed highway, calling professional recovery is the better option rather than relying on a private tow strap.

What Is the Safest Way to Tow a Broken-Down Vehicle?

For a short emergency movement on a normal road, use suitable towing equipment, keep both vehicles clearly visible and drive at very low speed.

For National Highways, expressways and long-distance recovery, use professional RSA or a recovery truck. This is particularly important for automatic cars, EVs, AWD vehicles and cars with serious mechanical damage.

If you are unsure whether your vehicle can be safely towed with its wheels on the ground, check the owner's manual or ask the manufacturer before moving it.



