Is It Legal To Tow A Breakdown Vehicle Using A Private Rope Or Tow Strap On Highways?
- Private rope towing should not be used on expressways or access-controlled highways
- Emergency towing on regular roads must follow strict safety conditions
- Professional RSA or recovery trucks are the safest option for highway breakdowns
A car breakdown on a highway can leave you with limited options. You may think of asking another car to pull yours to the nearest workshop using a rope or tow strap.
However, private car towing rules in India depend on where the breakdown happens and how the vehicle is being towed. Towing a vehicle with a loose rope on an expressway can create a serious danger for other road users and may attract action under the Motor Vehicles Act.
On normal roads, emergency towing may be possible for a short distance when proper equipment and safety measures are used. On expressways and other high-speed roads, professional recovery is the safer choice.
Is It Legal to Tow a Car With a Rope on a Highway?
If you are asking is it legal to tow a breakdown vehicle using rope on highways in India, the answer depends on the type of road.
On access-controlled expressways and high-speed corridors, private towing with a rope or improvised strap should not be attempted. These roads are designed for fast-moving traffic, so a slow-moving pair of connected vehicles can create a major accident risk.
On ordinary roads, emergency towing may be allowed when the vehicles follow the applicable Motor Vehicles Driving Regulations, 2017 and safety requirements.
The key point is simple: a highway breakdown is not the right situation for improvised rope towing.
What Are the Rules for Towing a Broken-Down Car?
For emergency towing on roads where it is permitted, the setup should be controlled and clearly visible to other drivers.
Important precautions include:
- Use a proper tow bar or rated tow strap, not a household rope.
- Keep the connection short and secure.
- Use a bright warning flag or reflective marking on the connection.
- Keep hazard lights on where appropriate.
- A licensed driver should remain in the towed vehicle to control steering and braking.
- Keep the speed very low and move only far enough to reach a safe location or workshop.
A flexible rope can suddenly go slack and then tighten under load. This can make the towed car difficult to control and can also damage the towing points.
Why Is Rope Towing Dangerous?
The legal restrictions are also based on basic vehicle safety.
Loss of Braking Assistance
If the engine is not running, the brake system may lose some of its normal assistance. The brake pedal can become much harder to operate. This means the driver in the rear car may not be able to stop as quickly when the front vehicle brakes.
Steering Can Become Heavy
A broken-down car may also lose power steering assistance. Steering can become much harder, especially at low speeds. The driver must still be able to control the vehicle throughout the towing process.
Automatic Cars Need Extra Care
Automatic, AMT, CVT and DCT vehicles should not automatically be assumed to be safe for rope towing. Some transmissions can be damaged when the driven wheels rotate while the engine is off. The same concern applies to many EVs and AWD vehicles. Always check the manufacturer's recovery instructions before attempting to tow such a vehicle with its wheels on the ground.
Private Rope Towing vs Professional Recovery
The right towing method depends on the road, vehicle type and distance involved.
|Factor
|Private Rope/Strap Towing
|Professional Recovery
|Expressways
|Generally not permitted
|Preferred
|Regular roads
|Only for limited emergency situations
|Suitable
|Safety
|Higher risk
|Much safer
|Automatic/EV vehicles
|May cause damage
|Recovery method can be selected for the vehicle
|Distance
|Keep to the minimum needed
|Can transport the vehicle safely
|Equipment
|Proper rated equipment required
|Specialist recovery equipment
What Should You Do If Your Car Breaks Down on an Expressway?
If your vehicle stops on an expressway, your first priority should be getting yourself and other road users out of danger.
1. Move the Car to a Safe Place If Possible
If the vehicle can still move safely, take it towards the emergency lane or designated breakdown area. Do not attempt a risky manoeuvre just to reach a workshop.
2. Switch On Hazard Lights
Keep the hazard warning lights on so approaching vehicles can see that your car has stopped.
3. Call Roadside Assistance
Contact your insurance company's Roadside Assistance (RSA) service, vehicle manufacturer or an authorised recovery provider. For National Highway assistance, NHAI's 1033 helpline can be used for highway-related emergencies.
4. Do Not Try to Cross the Highway
Avoid standing close to moving traffic or trying to repair the vehicle in an unsafe lane. If you need to leave the car, move to a safer location away from traffic whenever possible.
Can Towing Affect Your Insurance Claim?
It can, depending on the circumstances. If an accident occurs while a vehicle is being improperly towed, the insurer may examine whether the vehicle was being used safely and according to the policy conditions.
Using an unsuitable rope, towing at excessive speed or ignoring the manufacturer's towing instructions can create problems during an Own Damage (OD) insurance claim. Professional recovery also reduces the chance of additional damage to the vehicle during transportation.
Is a Tow Strap Better Than a Rope?
A proper automotive tow strap is designed to handle vehicle recovery loads and is much safer than an ordinary rope.
However, a tow strap does not automatically make towing legal on every road. The road type, local rules, vehicle condition and towing method still matter.
For an expressway or high-speed highway, calling professional recovery is the better option rather than relying on a private tow strap.
What Is the Safest Way to Tow a Broken-Down Vehicle?
For a short emergency movement on a normal road, use suitable towing equipment, keep both vehicles clearly visible and drive at very low speed.
For National Highways, expressways and long-distance recovery, use professional RSA or a recovery truck. This is particularly important for automatic cars, EVs, AWD vehicles and cars with serious mechanical damage.
If you are unsure whether your vehicle can be safely towed with its wheels on the ground, check the owner's manual or ask the manufacturer before moving it.
Related News
Latest Cars
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.69 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG Hector Hawk EVExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-26
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-04
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-12
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- MG Hector HawkExpected Price₹ 20 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-11
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Aug 25, 2026New Audi Q3 Debuts In India Ahead Of Festive Season LaunchThe new Q3 is expected to be launched in India in October this year.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Aug 25, 20262027 Mitsubishi Pajero Global Unveil On September 2There are high expectations that it could return with a Diesel Hybrid engine.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Aug 25, 2026Honda Rebel 300 Launched In India At Rs 2.22 LakhBookings are now open requiring a token amount of Rs 5,000 while deliveries are slated to begin from mid-October 2026.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Aug 25, 2026MG Hector Hawk EV Launch Tomorrow: What To ExpectHector Hawk EV to offer over 500 km of claimed range and share the majority of its styling with its sister model from Wuling sold in global markets.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Aug 25, 2026Honda ADV 160 Launched In India At Rs 1.70 LakhThe Honda ADV 160 is a maxi-styled scooter with ADV styling that is positioned in the premium 160 cc scooter segment and offers the distinction of being E85- compliant.2 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Aug 25, 2026TVS iQube MillionR Edition Launched With 145km Range, Added StorageCelebrating more than one million iQube customers, the new MillionR Edition gets an exclusive colour, added practicality and connected features.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Aug 19, 20262026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?Along with the extra rear legroom, the new BMW X1 LWB offers more features, more safety tech, and a more powerful petrol engine. But do these updates actually make it a better SUV?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Aug 17, 2026Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS First Ride Review: The Most Tech-Loaded Pulsar Yet?The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS brings more power, new-age electronics and sharper styling to the familiar 160cc Pulsar formula.5 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Aug 16, 2026Honda Amaze CVT Long Term First Report: 1800 Km InThe Amaze is the first sedan to join our long term feet in a year, and while on paper it lacks some of the features offered in its rivals, there’s plenty of promise in the package.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 12, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Review: Beating RE to the PunchDelhi-based custom motorcycle shop TNT Motorcycles introduces packages to convert existing Himalayan 411 adventure bikes to Himalayan 440. Is it worth the expense?8 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Aug 11, 20262026 Nissan Tekton 700 km Review: Can It Conquer The Himalayas?We drove the newly launched Nissan Tekton from Chandigarh all the way up to Leh, covering over 700 km with the new SUV. From exploring the Tekton’s capabilities in the Himalayas to setting an India Book Record, here’s how the trip unfolded.8 mins read