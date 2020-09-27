2020 Beijing AutoShow: Honda E:Concept Makes Global Debut

Honda SUV e:concept is a preview of bands first EV for the China market

The Honda SUV e:concept made its global premiere at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. The Honda SUV e:concept is a concept model indicating the direction of a future mass-production model of the Honda brand's first electric vehicle (EV) to be introduced in China.

Honda is striving to develop a mass-production EV model which will offer a value based on mobility experiences that remain fresh for customers. To this end, the new EV model will be equipped with omnidirectional ADAS, the next-generation Honda SENSING safety and driver-assistive system with improved recognition, predication and decision-making performance, as well as the next-generation Honda CONNECT, which features an AI assistant interface, smartphone link and wireless updates made possible by advanced connectivity.

The Honda e:concept SUV will get the next-generation Honda CONNECT

The Omnidirectional ADAS is the next-generation and advanced form of Honda SENSING, with improved recognition, prediction and decision-making performance. This improvement was made possible by widening the front camera angle and adopting 360-degree radar, which enabled the system to detect vehicle peripheral environment more accurately. This system will be able to assist safe driving in more complex and diverse driving conditions on highways and surface roads.

The Honda e:concept is its first pure electric SUV, unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show

No details about the Honda e:concept have been revealed yet and so we await to know more about what powers this car.

