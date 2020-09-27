New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Beijing AutoShow: Honda E:Concept Makes Global Debut

The Honda SUV e:concept is a concept model indicating the direction of a future mass-production model of the Honda brand's first electric vehicle (EV) to be introduced in China.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Honda SUV e:concept is a preview of bands first EV for the China market
Tech News

The Honda SUV e:concept made its global premiere at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. The Honda SUV e:concept is a concept model indicating the direction of a future mass-production model of the Honda brand's first electric vehicle (EV) to be introduced in China.

Honda is striving to develop a mass-production EV model which will offer a value based on mobility experiences that remain fresh for customers. To this end, the new EV model will be equipped with omnidirectional ADAS, the next-generation Honda SENSING safety and driver-assistive system with improved recognition, predication and decision-making performance, as well as the next-generation Honda CONNECT, which features an AI assistant interface, smartphone link and wireless updates made possible by advanced connectivity.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom​

6miti1n8

The Honda e:concept SUV will get the next-generation Honda CONNECT

The Omnidirectional ADAS is the next-generation and advanced form of Honda SENSING, with improved recognition, prediction and decision-making performance. This improvement was made possible by widening the front camera angle and adopting 360-degree radar, which enabled the system to detect vehicle peripheral environment more accurately. This system will be able to assist safe driving in more complex and diverse driving conditions on highways and surface roads.

Also Read: Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car​

7vc3sejg

The Honda e:concept is its first pure electric SUV, unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show

0 Comments

No details about the Honda e:concept have been revealed yet and so we await to know more about what powers this car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Beijing Autoshow: Demand Rebound, EV Boom Mix With Murky Outlook Beijing Autoshow: Demand Rebound, EV Boom Mix With Murky Outlook
Daimler's Designated Chairman Zetsche Renounces Job Daimler's Designated Chairman Zetsche Renounces Job
2020 Beijing AutoShow: Honda E:Concept Makes Global Debut 2020 Beijing AutoShow: Honda E:Concept Makes Global Debut
MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row
F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second
Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey
Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems  Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems 
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19 Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Polestar Precept To Enter Production Polestar Precept To Enter Production
Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities