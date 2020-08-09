New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India

The upcoming Tata Gravitas 7-seater SUV with heavy camouflage yet again has been spotted in India. The flagship SUV is likely to be launched in the Indian market later this year.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The upcoming Tata Gravitas will be the 3-row version of the existing Harrier SUV

Highlights

  • The SUV is likely to be launched in India during the festive period
  • The new Gravitas will get disc brakes for all 4 wheels
  • The Tata Gravitas was showcased at Auto Expo 2020

The seven seater Gravitas is one of the highly awaited SUVs from the house of Tata Motors. Officially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the flagship SUV is expected to be launched in the Indian market later this year. The Indian automaker is rigorously testing of the 7-seater version of the existing Tata Harrier as it has been spotted testing again in India. Going by the new spy shots, the test mule was captured on camera while parked alongside Harrier test mule.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Gravitas Spotted With Rear Disc Brakes

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Tiago

Altroz

Hexa

Nexon EV

Safari Storme

Tigor

Nano

Zest

Tigor EV

Tiago JTP

Tigor JTP

Tiago NRG

Bolt

20e1mlr8

The Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller than the Harrier at 4661 mm and 1786 mm, respectively

As it can be seen through the images, the test mule is heavily camouflaged, it manages to conceal key details of the upcoming flagship SUV. A closer look at the image and you see that the SUV is fitted with new alloy wheels, similar to the ones we saw on the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020. And, this is different from the one we had seen in the previous spy shots. So, it is safe to assume that this could be a top-end model of the SUV. Apart from the squared wheel arches, the test vehicle draped in heavy camouflage does reveal white exterior body colour underneath and a roof-mounted spoiler and side body cladding.

As the flagship SUV will be based on the brand's OMEGA Arc platform, it will borrow several design cues from the 5-seater Harrier. However, the carmaker will be offering some visual updates to distinguish the two SUVs. The flagship SUV will bear a cascading grille with honeycomb mesh with humanity line, which will be flanked by sleek LED DRLs. It will also get large headlamps with projector lights housed below the front grille, alongside the fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV will be equipped with LED tail lamps, a large tailgate, massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper.

Dimensionally, the upcoming Tata Gravitas SUV will be slightly longer and taller than the Harrier. However, the wheelbase and width of the Gravitas will be identical to the 5-seater sibling. Inside, we expect the SUV to Harrier-inspired dual-tone black and brown interior with a floating display, three-spoke steering wheel, new upholstery, some updated comforts features for rear-seat passengers and more.

7holl4c8

Tata Gravitas 7-seater SUV was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories

0 Comments

Powering the upcoming Tata will be the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner also powers the Tata Harrier and produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. We expect the power figures to remain unchanged on the flagship SUV. Transmission duties on the Gravitas will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Latest News

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
Mitsubishi Motors Says Chairman Masuko Resigned Due To Health Reasons
Mitsubishi Motors Says Chairman Masuko Resigned Due To Health Reasons
F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In 70th Anniversary GP As Hulkenberg Shocks With P3
F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In 70th Anniversary GP As Hulkenberg Shocks With P3
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.29 - 9.34 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.75 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities