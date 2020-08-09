2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India

The seven seater Gravitas is one of the highly awaited SUVs from the house of Tata Motors. Officially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the flagship SUV is expected to be launched in the Indian market later this year. The Indian automaker is rigorously testing of the 7-seater version of the existing Tata Harrier as it has been spotted testing again in India. Going by the new spy shots, the test mule was captured on camera while parked alongside Harrier test mule.

The Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller than the Harrier at 4661 mm and 1786 mm, respectively

As it can be seen through the images, the test mule is heavily camouflaged, it manages to conceal key details of the upcoming flagship SUV. A closer look at the image and you see that the SUV is fitted with new alloy wheels, similar to the ones we saw on the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020. And, this is different from the one we had seen in the previous spy shots. So, it is safe to assume that this could be a top-end model of the SUV. Apart from the squared wheel arches, the test vehicle draped in heavy camouflage does reveal white exterior body colour underneath and a roof-mounted spoiler and side body cladding.

As the flagship SUV will be based on the brand's OMEGA Arc platform, it will borrow several design cues from the 5-seater Harrier. However, the carmaker will be offering some visual updates to distinguish the two SUVs. The flagship SUV will bear a cascading grille with honeycomb mesh with humanity line, which will be flanked by sleek LED DRLs. It will also get large headlamps with projector lights housed below the front grille, alongside the fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV will be equipped with LED tail lamps, a large tailgate, massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper.

Dimensionally, the upcoming Tata Gravitas SUV will be slightly longer and taller than the Harrier. However, the wheelbase and width of the Gravitas will be identical to the 5-seater sibling. Inside, we expect the SUV to Harrier-inspired dual-tone black and brown interior with a floating display, three-spoke steering wheel, new upholstery, some updated comforts features for rear-seat passengers and more.

Tata Gravitas 7-seater SUV was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

Powering the upcoming Tata will be the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner also powers the Tata Harrier and produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. We expect the power figures to remain unchanged on the flagship SUV. Transmission duties on the Gravitas will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

