2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Updated With New Dark Stealth Colour

Ducati has announced updates to the Ducati Streetfighter V4 for 2021, which is now Euro 5 compliant, and a new Dark Stealth matte colour to the V4 S.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S will be available in a new Dark Stealth colour scheme on the V4 S model
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S will be available in a new Dark Stealth colour scheme on the V4 S model

Highlights

  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 introduced with Euro 5 compliance
  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 will be launched in 2021 in India
  • Updated model makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm, 122 Nm at 9,500 rpm

Ducati has announced that the Streetfighter V4 range now meets the latest Euro 5 emission regulations, and to celebrate the 2021 model, the Italian brand has announced an all-new Dark Stealth matte black colour scheme to the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S variant. The bike also gets silver accents around the large radiator, footpegs and exhaust cover which give out a nice contrast to the new paint, as well as the subtle script graphics in Ducati Red. The blacked-out colour scheme will only be available in the V4 S model.

The power and torque remain the same, but 205 bhp now comes 250 rpm higher, while the 122 Nm peak torque is now reached at 9,500 rpm

Apart from the minor cosmetic changes, the 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S meets the latest European emission standards, the Euro 5 norms. And to make the bike Euro 5 compliant, new materials and larger catalysts in the exhaust have been employed. Ducati engineers also introduced an oxygen sensor in each cylinder and updated the rear cylinders manifold to be shorter and narrower than the Euro 4 model, rerouting the path of the exhaust in the process. The Streetfighter V4 also gets new front brake pumps and a self-purging clutch that are also used in the Superleggera V4.

The matte black colour, called Dark Stealth will only be available in the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

The 1,103 cc, V4 engine retains its 205 bhp maximum power and 122 Nm of peak torque, but peak power is achieved at 250 rpm higher now, at 13,000 rpm while reaching peak torque drops from 11,500 rpm to 9,500 rpm. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 will continue to be available in Ducati Red as well. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is yet to be launched in India, and the COVID-19 pandemic and production slowdown has delayed the India launch of the V4 naked. The bike will only be launched in 2021 in India, and as a BS6/Euro 5 compliant product. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 19-20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

