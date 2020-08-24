New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR gets a Fireblade-inspired design and updated technology, including a TFT colour screen, riding modes and lean-sensitive ABS.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Honda CBR600R gets cosmetic updates, new electronics and new engine components

Highlights

  • 599 cc engine makes 119 bhp at 14,000 rpm, 64 Nm at 11,500 rpm
  • Bosch 5-axis IMU powers lean-sensitive ABS, traction control
  • 5 engine modes, 9-level traction control, wheelie control, engine braking

Honda has officially unveiled the 2021 Honda CBR600RR for the Japanese market, with only 1,000 units to be produced. The new bike wears an updated design and a long list of premium tech to give the middleweight sportbike an edge over its rivals. The new HRC colours of the CBR600RR does give the bike a new and refreshed look, but the 2021 model is a relatively minor update. So, the engine hasn't been tweaked to meet the latest European emission norms, so the new CBR600RR will be limited to a few Asian markets, and even India is not likely to receive the machine.

Also Read: New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video

Honda

Honda Bikes

CB Shine

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine SP

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

X-Blade

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

Gold Wing

CBR650R

CB300R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

adtdhkr

Honda Racing Corporation livery and updated fairing inspired by the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

The new bodywork blends a bit of the previous generation CBR600RR with the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The new CBR600RR sports a pair of winglets which are said to generate downforce to optimise stability while entering corners or turning while accelerating. Other visual changes include a new headlight which features LEDs, and the re-designed fairing is said to offer much more improved aerodynamics, claiming the lowest drag coefficient in the supersport class.

svdpt7j4

2021 Honda CBR600RR gets slightly more power, updated engine internals and new electronics

The engine remains the 599 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four, but the internal components have gone through some changes. The camshafts, valve springs and crankshaft all use new materials, and the result is a higher revving engine, which has a 2,000 rpm higher redline. In numbers, the engine puts out 119 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 11,500 rpm. The diameter of the intake throttle bore has been increased, the inlet port shape has been tweaked, and the valve timing has also been adjusted while the exhaust system has now got thicker parts.

Also Read: New Honda CBR600RR To Be Unveiled Soon In Japan

cnmrcj58

New electronics package includes riding modes, wheelie control, engine braking and 5-axis IMU which powers leaning ABS and traction control

On the electronics package, the 2021 Honda CBR600RR gets a five-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch to help modulate the cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control system. With ride-by-wire, the 2021 model offers five engine modes, nine levels of traction control, three levels of wheelie control, and three levels of engine braking control. A slip and assist clutch helps lighten the feel on the lever, while reducing rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. Suspension is handled by a 41 mm Showa Big Piston Fork and a Pro-Link rear shock, both offering adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping.

0k3e6bv8

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR will be followed by a track-ready variant in January 2021

0 Comments

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR will be available on sale in Japan in September and will be priced at 16,06,000 Yen (around ₹ 11.23 lakh at current exchange rates). Honda Racing Corporation will follow the production model with a track-ready version in January 2021, with upgraded ECU, exhaust, suspension and brakes, and with street components like mirrors and turn indicators removed from track use. The 2021 Honda CBR600RR weighs 194 kg, compared to the 198 kg of the 2020 model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CB Shine with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB Shine
Honda
CB Shine

Latest News

Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US
2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market 2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market
2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar
MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers
MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US
CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 - 74,256 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 3
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities