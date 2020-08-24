2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market

Honda has officially unveiled the 2021 Honda CBR600RR for the Japanese market, with only 1,000 units to be produced. The new bike wears an updated design and a long list of premium tech to give the middleweight sportbike an edge over its rivals. The new HRC colours of the CBR600RR does give the bike a new and refreshed look, but the 2021 model is a relatively minor update. So, the engine hasn't been tweaked to meet the latest European emission norms, so the new CBR600RR will be limited to a few Asian markets, and even India is not likely to receive the machine.

Honda Racing Corporation livery and updated fairing inspired by the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

The new bodywork blends a bit of the previous generation CBR600RR with the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The new CBR600RR sports a pair of winglets which are said to generate downforce to optimise stability while entering corners or turning while accelerating. Other visual changes include a new headlight which features LEDs, and the re-designed fairing is said to offer much more improved aerodynamics, claiming the lowest drag coefficient in the supersport class.

2021 Honda CBR600RR gets slightly more power, updated engine internals and new electronics

The engine remains the 599 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four, but the internal components have gone through some changes. The camshafts, valve springs and crankshaft all use new materials, and the result is a higher revving engine, which has a 2,000 rpm higher redline. In numbers, the engine puts out 119 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 11,500 rpm. The diameter of the intake throttle bore has been increased, the inlet port shape has been tweaked, and the valve timing has also been adjusted while the exhaust system has now got thicker parts.

New electronics package includes riding modes, wheelie control, engine braking and 5-axis IMU which powers leaning ABS and traction control

On the electronics package, the 2021 Honda CBR600RR gets a five-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch to help modulate the cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control system. With ride-by-wire, the 2021 model offers five engine modes, nine levels of traction control, three levels of wheelie control, and three levels of engine braking control. A slip and assist clutch helps lighten the feel on the lever, while reducing rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. Suspension is handled by a 41 mm Showa Big Piston Fork and a Pro-Link rear shock, both offering adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping.

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR will be followed by a track-ready variant in January 2021

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR will be available on sale in Japan in September and will be priced at 16,06,000 Yen (around ₹ 11.23 lakh at current exchange rates). Honda Racing Corporation will follow the production model with a track-ready version in January 2021, with upgraded ECU, exhaust, suspension and brakes, and with street components like mirrors and turn indicators removed from track use. The 2021 Honda CBR600RR weighs 194 kg, compared to the 198 kg of the 2020 model.

