New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video

The Honda CBR600RR is set to make a comeback, and Honda has now released a teaser video confirming the 2021 CBR600RR with a full unveiling to take place on August 21. While the new supersport class machine from Honda will not get the triple 'R' nomenclature like the CBR1000RR-R superbike, the styling is certainly very close to the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, and also sports Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) livery. The CBR600RR also features winglets on the fairing, just like the litre-class big brother, but these are smaller on the supersport, and protrude further.

The styling is somewhat borrowed from the bigger Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

While no details have been announced yet, including the features and specifications, from the teaser video we can see a high-res TFT screen. Expected are multiple riding modes, and possibly the same electronics suite as the Fireblade, with Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control), wheelie control and engine braking control. Also expect hi-tech bits such as a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), with lean sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, as well as standard quickshifter.

A high-quality TFT dash, along with multiple riding modes, and other electronic nannies are expected Other details including engine specifications, performance, suspension and braking hardware will be announced on August 21 when the bike is officially revealed. Rumours point to the fact that the latest iteration of the CBR600RR may be the last update for the supersport machine, in a class which has seen dwindling sales across the world. As for India, it's not likely that Honda will introduce the new CBR600RR considering it will be a pricey machine, unless, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) decides to play ball in the 600 cc class and decides to make it in India. Now, that would be something!

