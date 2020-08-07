New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video

The Honda CBR600RR is set to make a comeback, and Honda has now released a teaser video confirming the 2021 CBR600RR with a full unveiling to take place on August 21. While the new supersport class machine from Honda will not get the triple 'R' nomenclature like the CBR1000RR-R superbike, the styling is certainly very close to the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, and also sports Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) livery. The CBR600RR also features winglets on the fairing, just like the litre-class big brother, but these are smaller on the supersport, and protrude further.
Also Read: New Honda CBR600RR May Be Unveiled Soon
While no details have been announced yet, including the features and specifications, from the teaser video we can see a high-res TFT screen. Expected are multiple riding modes, and possibly the same electronics suite as the Fireblade, with Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control), wheelie control and engine braking control. Also expect hi-tech bits such as a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), with lean sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, as well as standard quickshifter.
Also Read: Honda CBR600RR To Make A Comeback As A 2021 Model
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.