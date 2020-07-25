2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition Announced

Hyundai has officially announced the all-new stylish blacked-out version of the Kona. Christened as Kona Night Edition, the SUV is currently limited to the United States only. However, we can soon expect the company to introduce it in other international markets. The new Hyundai Kona Night Edition will be available at Hyundai dealers in the United States in September 2020. The limited-edition model of the Kona has received aesthetic upgrades along with an all-black trim offering a sporty look altogether.

Hyundai has introduced the limited edition Kona Night edition in the US market.

The Hyundai Kona Night Edition features a stylish blacked out treatment replacing the stock chrome grille and coloured exterior trim with glossy black shade. The chrome strips on the lower bumpers and the rear tailgate have also been replaced. It also sports newly-designed 18-inch semi-gloss black alloy wheels and black interior door handles. The new Kona limited edition will be offered in three exterior colour options which include, Galactic Grey, Ultra Black and Chalk White.

Inside the cabin, the changes are very much noticeable as it gets an all-black treatment offering a sporty vibe. The door handles are all-black, and so is the dashboard trim. However, the company restricted its urge to turn everything black when it came to throttle and brake pedal. The SUV gets shiny aluminium pedals giving a comprehensive sporty appeal.

Hyundai Kona Night Edition is exclusive to Limited & Ultimate trims.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai Kona Night edition is powered by the same 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is seen on the regular Kona SUV. The powerhouse is capable of churning out 172.6 bhp with peak torque of 264Nm. The engine comes paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Moreover, Hyundai is also working on the performance-oriented model of Kona that has been spotted testing on several occasions.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the South Korean carmaker is only retailing the electric version of the Kona SUV. And, it has no plans to introduce the regular version of the SUV in the Indian market. However, the next product that will be launched in India from the house of Hyundai will be the next-generation Hyundai i20, which is expected to go on sale during the festive period.

