2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

Kawasaki has updated the 650 cc range with new colours for 2021. The Kawasaki Z650, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 had already been updated in 2020.

Updated:
Kawasaki updates 2021 650 cc range with new colours

  • Kawasaki 650 cc twin models get new colours for 2021
  • The Z650, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 had been updated in 2020
  • All models are Euro 5/BS6 compliant and are on sale in India

Kawasaki has revealed new colours for the 2021 models with the 650 cc parallel-twin engine, including the Kawasaki Z650, Kawasaki Ninja 650, and the Kawasaki Versys 650. The Kawasaki Z650 already was updated for 2020, and now it gets fresh new colours, to give it the 'updated' look for 2021. The colour options for the 2021 Kawasaki Z650 are Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Flat Spark Black, Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Spark Black or Metallic Spark Black. The engine is the same 649 cc, parallel-twin which makes 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The Kawasaki Z650 is priced at ₹ 5.94 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India.

lnuhfej

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has already been updated in 2020, and now gets new colours for 2021

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 got updated for 2020 with LED lighting, TFT instrument console and an assist and slipper clutch, as well as new connectivity app. For 2021, the Ninja 650 gets new colour options which include Metallic Spark Black and Lime Green and Ebony, Pearl Blizzard White or Metallic Spark Black, and Pearl Blizzard White. The Ninja 650 runs on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The Ninja 650 is priced at ₹ 6.24 lakh in India.

7tmtsomg

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at ₹ 6.79 lakh

For 2021, the mid-size adventure tourer, Kawasaki Versys 650 will be available in Candy Lime Green, Metallic Spark Black, Pearl Blizzard White, Metallic Spark Black or Metallic Moondust Gray. The engine and features of the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 continue to remain the same. The Versys 650 is priced at ₹ 6.79 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the 649 cc, twin-cylinder engine develops 65 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The new 2021 colours are expected to be offered in India as well.

