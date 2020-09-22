New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX comes with the Emerald Blazed Green shade and also gets a price hike of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is offered in the new Lime Green shade that gets new body graphics. Both bikes were updated to meet BS6 norms earlier this year.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new colour schemes for the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX and the 650 are available for bookings

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is now priced at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The BS6 compliant Kawsaki Ninja 650 was introduced in May this year
  • Both bikes do not get any technical changes since the BS6 update

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced new colour options for the BS6 compliant 2021 Ninja 1000SX and the Ninja 650 full-faired bikes in the country. The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX gets a new Emerald Blazed Green shade alongside the existing colour options. The bike was previously introduced in two colours - Gray/Black and tri-tone Green/Gray/Black. Meanwhile, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 is available in the new Lime Green shade that will be sold alongside the existing Pearl Flat Stardust White and Lime Ebony Green paint schemes.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 Launched In India

087ia8po

The 2021 Ninja 1000SX gets a price hike but still remains the most affordable litre-class motorcycle on sale

With the new paint option, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX also gets a price hike of ₹ 10,000. The sports tourer is now priced at ₹ 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains one of the most affordable and capable litre-class motorcycles on sale. The bike is powered by the 1043 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that develops 140 bhp and 111 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. In addition, the bike comes with features like cruise control, three-mode traction control, cornering ABS, two power modes and a new 4.3-inch Bluetooth enabled TFT screen that brings smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

gfl4elpo

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 gets the new Lime Green shade with red highlights

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 retains its launch price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new colour option. The new colour scheme is highlighted by new graphics with red highlights on the side fairing. The Ninja 650 receives several upgrades for 2020 including the full-LED headlamp and taillight, a new 4.3-inch TFT display for the instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres and more. Power comes from the updatd 649 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 67 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Ninja 650 retails at ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India

0 Comments

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX competes against a handful of sports tourers including the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Suzuki Katana globally. Currently, both bikes are not available in India. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 competes against the Honda CBR650R that is yet to get the BS6 update.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines
Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park
Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service  Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service 
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man' Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India
Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh
NOVUS Electric Bike With Carbon Fibre Frame Unveiled In Europe NOVUS Electric Bike With Carbon Fibre Frame Unveiled In Europe
Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Sanand Plant Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Sanand Plant
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder
New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities