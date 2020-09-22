2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India

The new colour schemes for the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX and the 650 are available for bookings

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced new colour options for the BS6 compliant 2021 Ninja 1000SX and the Ninja 650 full-faired bikes in the country. The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX gets a new Emerald Blazed Green shade alongside the existing colour options. The bike was previously introduced in two colours - Gray/Black and tri-tone Green/Gray/Black. Meanwhile, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 is available in the new Lime Green shade that will be sold alongside the existing Pearl Flat Stardust White and Lime Ebony Green paint schemes.

The 2021 Ninja 1000SX gets a price hike but still remains the most affordable litre-class motorcycle on sale

With the new paint option, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX also gets a price hike of ₹ 10,000. The sports tourer is now priced at ₹ 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains one of the most affordable and capable litre-class motorcycles on sale. The bike is powered by the 1043 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that develops 140 bhp and 111 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. In addition, the bike comes with features like cruise control, three-mode traction control, cornering ABS, two power modes and a new 4.3-inch Bluetooth enabled TFT screen that brings smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 gets the new Lime Green shade with red highlights

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 retains its launch price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new colour option. The new colour scheme is highlighted by new graphics with red highlights on the side fairing. The Ninja 650 receives several upgrades for 2020 including the full-LED headlamp and taillight, a new 4.3-inch TFT display for the instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres and more. Power comes from the updatd 649 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 67 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Ninja 650 retails at ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX competes against a handful of sports tourers including the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Suzuki Katana globally. Currently, both bikes are not available in India. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 competes against the Honda CBR650R that is yet to get the BS6 update.

