The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is the most affordable superbike in its segment

Kawasaki India has launched the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R at ₹ 14.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), which is just a lakh more than the 2020 model Kawasaki launched last year. The new ZX-10R retains the same 998 cc, 200 bhp, inline four-cylinder engine of the outgoing model, which makes 200.22 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The maximum performance can be pumped up to 210 bhp with RAM air intake. Updates for 2021 include increased cooling performance, and other minor updates to the aerodynamics and cosmetics. The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R is available in two colours - Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2.

There are minor updates to the chassis, as well as ergonomics on the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

The inline-four engine also benefits from finger follower valve actuation system, as well as a new air-cooled oil cooler, designed with feedback from Kawasaki's WSB race machine, the ZX-10RR. The 2021 ZX-10R's gear ratios are idealized for circuit racing, and feature a larger 41-toothe rear sprocket (compared to a 39-tooth sprocket on previous generation model), and shorter ratios for 1st, 2nd and 3rd gears to offer strong low-mid range acceleration for quicker corner exits, as well as quicker off-the-line acceleration.

The 2021 ZX-10R gets a redesigned upper cowl, with winglets built into the fairing

The ZX-10R also gets a revised design with an aerodynamic upper cowl, with winglets built into the fairing for better aerodynamics, a new tail cowl design, as well as updated handlebar and footpeg positions. The bike also features all-LED lighting, with the headlights positioned on the underside of the upper cowl. In recognition of its full race sibling, the ZX-10RR's achievement in the World Superbike Championship, the River Mark is now used on the ZX-10R. This is its first use on a non-supercharged mass-production model.

New TFT colour screen offers smartphone connectivity through the RIDEOLOGY THE APP

The 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument console offers Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone application through the "Rideology the App. " The 2021 ZX-10R features four riding modes, Road, Rain, Sport and Rider, as well as electronic cruise control, fully-adjustable front and rear suspension, with a 43 mm inverted Showa Balance Free Fork, horizontal back-link rear suspension with Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir. Braking duties are handled by Brembo, with dual 330 mm front discs gripped by Brembo M50 calipers, and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in two colours, and is the most affordable superbike on sale in India

Additional electronic rider aids include traction control system, launch control, cornering management function, power modes, engine brake control, intelligent ABS, as well as electronic steering damper, and an up/down quickshifter. With the price of ₹ 14.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Kawasaki ZX-10R is the most-affordable litre-class superbikes available on sale in India. In comparison, even the Ducati Panigale V2 is priced at ₹ 17.49 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the upcoming 2021 BMW S 1000 RR is expected to be priced upwards of ₹ 20 lakh.

