2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing In India Again Ahead Of Launch

New spy photos of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio have surfaced online, and here we get a closer look at the SUV's rear section and profile. Now, the SUV is still heavily camouflaged so, compared to previous spy photos, there's not exactly anything new that we could speak about here. Having said that, the repeated sighting of the new-gen Scorpio hints at the possibility of the launch being closer than expected. Earlier Mahindra had said, that the new-gen Scorpio and XUV500 will come in Financial Year 2021-22. Judging by these images we can tell that the former is nearing production stage, so, we would expect the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio to arrive first, sometime in the first half of 2021.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio appears to be bigger than the current model

The images also give us a better look at the proportions and stance of the new-gen Scorpio, which will be bigger, and also, sit a bit lower given the new platform. The SUV will also get a larger tailgate with a rear windshield wiper, while the profile will feature new sportier alloy wheels, large roof rails, ORVMs with integrated side indicators, side steps and more. While we do not get to see the front section of the SUV here, previous spy photos gave use closer look at the production-spec grille which will get the signature vertical slats. The SUV will also come with a set of new twin-pod LED projector headlamps, a wide airdam with honeycomb pattern grille and what appear to be vertical foglamps.

As for the cabin, the all-new Scorpio SUV is expected to be well-equipped with new features, equipment and creature comforts. It will come with new, premium interior and upholstery, a new touchscreen infotainment system, new multi-functional steering wheel, possibly a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and more. The SUV could also get a sunroof, as previous spy shots revealed a provision for one.

2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by the company's latest 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by the company's latest 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that debuted on the Thar earlier in 2020, and it can produce 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the updated BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel that develops 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The new version is likely to come with a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque convertor automatic unit.

