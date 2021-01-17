New Cars and Bikes in India
Discounts Of Up To 3.06 Lakh On BS6 Mahindra Alturas, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero & Marazzo This Month

Mahindra has announced benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its BS6 compliant cars that includes Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV500 and other cars. Valid up till January 31, 2021, it includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and other offers.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Mahindra is providing a range of benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its BS6 compliant cars this month expand View Photos
Mahindra is providing a range of benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its BS6 compliant cars this month

Highlights

  • No discounts offered on the all-new Mahindra Thar off-roader SUV
  • The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with a total benefit of Rs. 62,055
  • The offers on the BS6 Mahindra cars are valid up till January 31, 2021

In a bid to kick-off the year with good sales numbers, Mahindra & Mahindra has officially announced discounts on its BS6 compliant cars on its entire product range in India, apart from the all-new Thar. The home-grown automaker is offering attractive deals of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh on its vehicles that include cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and other offers. These benefits are valid for this month only, up till January 31, 2021. Do note, these offers and deals may vary for other cities or regions across the country.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020​

nuejva14

Customers can avail cash discounts of up to ₹ 2.20 lakh on the BS6 Alturas G4.

Mahindra flagship SUV is offered with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. Interested buyers can avail cash discounts of up to ₹ 2.20 lakh on the BS6 Alturas G4. There's also an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount and other benefits of up to ₹ 16,000, and ₹ 20,000 respectively.

Total discount offered on the Mahindra Scorpio is ₹ 39,502, which comprises ₹ 10,002 of cash discount, ₹ 15,000 of an exchange offer, ₹ 4.500 of corporate discount and an additional offer of ₹ 10,000. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with a total benefit of ₹ 62,055 including a cash discount of up to ₹ 38,055, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000.

qjsscsso

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV comes with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 39,502

Also Read: Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks​

The Mahindra XUV500 comes with a maximum benefit of ₹ 59,000. It consists of a cash discount of up to ₹ 20,000, an exchange offer of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate offer of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional offer of ₹ 10,000. Next up is the Marrazo MPV, which is offered with a cash offer of up to ₹ 15,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and corporate offer of up to ₹ 6,000.

Customers interested in purchasing the BS6 Bolero can avail total benefits of up to ₹ 24,000. The benefits include cash discount, exchange offer, corporate offer and other offers of up to ₹ 3,500, ₹ 10,000, ₹ 4,000, and ₹ 6,500, respectively.

