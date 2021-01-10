Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the next-generation Mahindra Thar in India on October 2, 2020. Since then, the updated version of the SUV has received a great response from the domestic market. The demand is so high that it surpassed 20,000 bookings milestone in just one month of launch. Adding another feature to the cap, the off-roader SUV bagged over 6,500 bookings in December 2020 despite a long waiting period. Mahindra says that over 50 per cent bookings received are for the LX automatic variant.

The new Mahindra Thar was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 9.30 lakh in October.

Mahindra also increased the prices of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles effective from January 8, 2021, due to an unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months. The carmaker increased the rates by 1.9 per cent that ranges from ₹ 4,500 to ₹ 40,000, depending on the variant and model. The 2020 Mahindra Thar is also affected by this price hike.

As per new effective prices, the second-generation Thar now costs ₹ 12.10 lakh for the AX OPT manual variant, going up to ₹ 14.15 lakh for the LX Diesel AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new Mahindra Thar was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 9.30 lakh, going up to ₹ 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is available in two versions - AX series and LX series. The 2020 Mahindra Thar is available in two key options - the off-road-focused AX series, and the more lifestyle-oriented LX series. The mechanical options on the SUV include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Mahindra has announced a price increase of 1.9 per cent

The carmaker sold 16,182 passenger vehicles in the segment in December 2020, registering a growth of 3 per cent over the same period last year. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5 per cent.

