Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent

Mahindra today announced that effective January 8, 2021, the prices of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles will increase by around 1.9 per cent. The hike in price will result in an increase in cost of vehicles in the range of Rs 4,500 - Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant.

Also Read: Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service

The hike in price will result in an increase in cost of vehicles in the range of Rs 4,500 - Rs 40,000.

Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "The price increase was necessitated due to unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months. We have made all efforts to reduce our costs and deferred price increase for a significant duration, but due to the quantum of input cost increase, consequently we are taking this price increase effective January 8, 2021."

Also Read: New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof

The current price increase on the Mahindra Thar will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021.

In the case of the new Thar, the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021. All fresh bookings for the Thar, effective January 8, 2021, will have prices as applicable on the date of delivery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.