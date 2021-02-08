2021 MG ZS EV: What To Expect

MG Motor has been really active in upgrading its model line-up in India. The MG Hector recently got a facelift and the company is now set to launch the updated version of the ZS EV, just over a year after its launch. Now the company hasn't revealed the details of the 2021 ZS EV yet and we expect the changes to be rather subtle in terms of looks and interiors. However, the new model year car is expected to get some significant updates in the features department, starting with its connected car tech.

The MG ZS is more of a conventional looking car with typical SUV proportions.

So the new i-Smart connected car tech updated which we saw in the MG Hector facelift is expected to make its way in the MG ZS EV as well. The new i-Smart system now supports 'Hinglish' voice commands, which is claimed to be an industry first. As per MG, this system understands around 35-odd Hinglish commands like 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG and Radio Bajao' among others.

The MG ZS EV uses a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a synchronous motor

We also don't expect to see any significant update in its powertrain as well. It is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor. The electric powertrain churn out 141 bhp and 353 N of peak torque. MG Motor claims that the battery pack offers a maximum range of around 340 km when fully charged and clocks triple digit speeds in 8.5 seconds thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES. It takes around six-eight hours to charge the ZS EV through a standard AC charger. However, the 50kW DC fast charger takes just 50 mins to charge 80 per cent.

