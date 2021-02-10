MG Motor India Sold Over 1300 Units Of ZS EV In 2020

The 2021 MG ZS EV has just received an update and that too in just over a year of its India debut. It was launched as MG Motor's second model in India, in January 2020, making a statement and the latest update shows the brand's confidence in the model. And this confidence comes from an overwhelming market response that the China based British carmaker received last year for its electric vehicle (EV). Yes! MG Motor India has sold over 1300 units of the ZS EV last year which is impressive for an EV.

The new MG ZS EV has been updated with better range and ground clearance.

Speaking with carandbike, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director- MG Motor India said, "We have got pretty good response for ZS EV. In 2019, the whole four-wheeler sales were less than 1000 units and we got almost 2500 bookings last year (2020). Than the COVID happened and so some cancellations happened, but still we were able to deliver more than 1300 cars last year and actually the whole industry went up too. So this year we are expecting the industry to go even further."

MG Motor India will also launch a new EV by 2023.

At the beginning of 2020, MG Motor India was retailing the ZS EV only in five cities and had expanded its reach to eight cities later on. Now the company is retailing its electric vehicle in 21 cities. In fact, the brand is also planning to introduce an even more affordable and smaller EV in India by 2023 which shows its confidence in the EV market. For now, the 2021 MG ZS EV has been updated with the new i-Smart 2.0 connected car tech and more ground clearance at 205 mm.

