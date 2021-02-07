New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 MG ZS EV: Price Expectation

The 2021 MG ZS EV SUV will go on sale in India on February 08, and this time around, we might see the SUV with an updated i-Smart connected car technology, which is also offered on the facelifted Hector SUV.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
2021 MG ZS EV is likely to receive the updated i-SMART system with Hinglish voice commands expand View Photos
2021 MG ZS EV is likely to receive the updated i-SMART system with Hinglish voice commands

Highlights

  • The updated MG ZS EV will go on sale in India on February 8, 2021
  • The electric SUV could get the updated i-Smart connected technology
  • The MG ZS EV SUV was first launched in India in January 2020

MG Motor India is all set to launch the 2021 ZS EV in the Indian market on February 8, 2021. The updated version of the all-electric SUV is expected to get minor changes in terms of features. We don't expect to see any major visual revisions and updates on the new ZS EV. The SUV was first introduced in the country in January 2020, and almost after a year, the carmaker is ready to introduce the updated model. Though the official prices will be announced tomorrow in India, here's what we expect regarding the ZS EV's pricing.

Also Read: Updated 2021 MG ZS EV To Be Launched In India Next Week​

ann27s9g

The battery of the ZS EV is IP67 certified making it dust and water proof

As of now, the company hasn't revealed any details of the SUV. However, we speculate that it might get the updated i-Smart connected car system, which is also offered on the updated MG Hector facelift that was launched in India last month. The carmaker's updated i-Smart system now supports 'Hinglish' voice commands, which is claimed to be an industry first. As per MG, this system understands around 35-odd Hinglish commands like 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and more.

Mechanically, the SUV will continue to get a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which develops 141 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 353 Nm. The carmaker claims that the battery pack offers a maximum range of around 340 km when fully charged. As for performance, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES. It takes around six-eight hours to fully charge the SUV through a standard AC charger. However, the 50kW DC fast charger does the job (0 to 80 per cent) in just 50 minutes.

8qgrbjv4

The MG ZS EV will receive its first update since its launch in the Indian market

Also Read: MG Motor India Rolls Out 1,000th ZS EV In India; Expands Sales To 21 Cities

Currently, the MG ZS EV is offered in two variants - Exclusive and Excite. Prices for the outgoing model starts at ₹ 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant, while the Exclusive trim costs ₹ 23.58 lakh (All Prices, Ex-showroom Delhi). We expect the SUV to be priced slightly premium over the outgoing model. It could get a starting price of around ₹ 21 lakh for the base model, going up to ₹ 24 lakh for the top-end trim.

Research on MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
43,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Automatic
340 Km/Full Charge
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
    Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
  • Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
    Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
  • Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
    Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
  • Mg Zs Ev Logo
    Mg Zs Ev Logo
  • Mg Zs Ev R17 Alloy Wheels
    Mg Zs Ev R17 Alloy Wheels
  • Mg Zs Ev 3 Drive Modes
    Mg Zs Ev 3 Drive Modes
  • Mg Zs Ev 3d Sound Effect
    Mg Zs Ev 3d Sound Effect
  • Mg Zs Ev 3 Point Seat Belt
    Mg Zs Ev 3 Point Seat Belt
  • Mg Zs Ev Air Bag
    Mg Zs Ev Air Bag
  • Mg Zs Ev Android Auto And Apple Car Play
    Mg Zs Ev Android Auto And Apple Car Play
  • Mg Zs Ev Cruise Control
    Mg Zs Ev Cruise Control
  • Mg Zs Ev Electric Parking Brake
    Mg Zs Ev Electric Parking Brake
  • Mg Zs Ev Electronic Gear Shift Knob
    Mg Zs Ev Electronic Gear Shift Knob
  • Mg Zs Ev Filter
    Mg Zs Ev Filter
  • Mg Zs Ev Gears 3 Level
    Mg Zs Ev Gears 3 Level
  • Mg Zs Ev Internet Car
    Mg Zs Ev Internet Car
  • Mg Zs Ev Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
    Mg Zs Ev Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Mg Zs Ev Reverse Parking Assist
    Mg Zs Ev Reverse Parking Assist
  • Mg Zs Ev Roof Top
    Mg Zs Ev Roof Top
  • Mg Zs Ev Start Button
    Mg Zs Ev Start Button
  • Mg Zs Ev Touch Screen
    Mg Zs Ev Touch Screen
  • Mg Zs Ev Tpms
    Mg Zs Ev Tpms
