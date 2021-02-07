2021 MG ZS EV: Price Expectation

MG Motor India is all set to launch the 2021 ZS EV in the Indian market on February 8, 2021. The updated version of the all-electric SUV is expected to get minor changes in terms of features. We don't expect to see any major visual revisions and updates on the new ZS EV. The SUV was first introduced in the country in January 2020, and almost after a year, the carmaker is ready to introduce the updated model. Though the official prices will be announced tomorrow in India, here's what we expect regarding the ZS EV's pricing.

The battery of the ZS EV is IP67 certified making it dust and water proof As of now, the company hasn't revealed any details of the SUV. However, we speculate that it might get the updated i-Smart connected car system, which is also offered on the updated MG Hector facelift that was launched in India last month. The carmaker's updated i-Smart system now supports 'Hinglish' voice commands, which is claimed to be an industry first. As per MG, this system understands around 35-odd Hinglish commands like 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and more.

Mechanically, the SUV will continue to get a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which develops 141 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 353 Nm. The carmaker claims that the battery pack offers a maximum range of around 340 km when fully charged. As for performance, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES. It takes around six-eight hours to fully charge the SUV through a standard AC charger. However, the 50kW DC fast charger does the job (0 to 80 per cent) in just 50 minutes.

The MG ZS EV will receive its first update since its launch in the Indian market

Currently, the MG ZS EV is offered in two variants - Exclusive and Excite. Prices for the outgoing model starts at ₹ 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant, while the Exclusive trim costs ₹ 23.58 lakh (All Prices, Ex-showroom Delhi). We expect the SUV to be priced slightly premium over the outgoing model. It could get a starting price of around ₹ 21 lakh for the base model, going up to ₹ 24 lakh for the top-end trim.

