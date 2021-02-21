2021 Tata Safari: What To Expect

The Tata Safari SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas concept

The new Tata Safari is one of the highly-awaited SUVs in the Indian market right now. And, it is all set to go on sale tomorrow across India. The new Safari SUV was unveiled in the country last month on the 72nd Republic Day. It will be positioned as a new flagship offering in Tata Motors' product portfolio. The three-row version of the Harrier was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas concept. Here's what we can expect from the new Tata Safari SUV.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Review​

The Indian carmaker is already accepting bookings for the flagship SUV with a token amount of ₹ 30,000. Interested buyers can pre-book the SUV at any authorised Tata Motors dealership across India. The company will be commencing deliveries of the SUV immediately after the launch. The new Safari will be offered in a total of six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. We already know that the SUV will be offered in six-seater and seven-seater configurations, wherein the former will get captain seats in the middle row. All the variants will be offered with a 7-seater configuration, while XZ+ and XZA+ variants will get a 6-seating layout.

2021 Tata Safari SUV takes its design cues from the 5-seater Harrier

The 2021 Safari SUV is underpinned by the Land Rover D8 derived Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform. Dimension-wise, the SUV measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and 1,786 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,741 mm. It will be offered in three exterior shades - Daytona Grey, Royale Blue, Orcus White.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: Variants Explained In Detail​

The aesthetic appeal of the SUV is accentuated by a chrome-studded tri-arrow front grille, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs, signature twin light LED taillight, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails with Safari branding, and more. On the inside, the SUV adorns a dual-tone Oyster White colour scheme complemented by an ashwood dashboard. It also gets an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as Tata's IRA connected car technology with voice recognition.

The all-new Tata Safari gets new dual-tone black and ivory colour scheme on the inside.

Other features include premium Benecke Kaliko Oyster White leather seat upholstery, seven-inch instrument panel, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, push-button start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable and Foldable Outer Mirrors, 6-way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment, Boss mode, second-row seats, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) among others.

For safety, it gets six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), all-disc brakes, tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS), reverse parking camera, hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVMs, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill hold control and more.

The 2021 Tata Safari will be offered with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel for now

Also Read: Tata Safari Launch Details Out; Bookings Open​

Under the hood, the new Tata Safari get a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine which is also powers the 5-seater Harrier. The oil burner is capable of churning out 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm with 350 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.