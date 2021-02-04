New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Safari Launch Details Out; Bookings Open

language dropdown

Tata Motors is accepting pre-bookings for the Safari for a token amount of Rs. 30,000 and will be launching the SUV in India on February 22.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Tata Motors has started accepting pre-bookings for the new Safari for Rs. 30,000. expand View Photos
Tata Motors has started accepting pre-bookings for the new Safari for Rs. 30,000.

Highlights

  • The new Tata Safari can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs. 30,000.
  • It will be launched in India on February 22.
  • The company will start with the deliveries on the same date.

Tata Motors has officially started accepting pre-bookings for the new Safari for a token amount of ₹ 30,000 and has finally announced its launch date as well. The new Tata Safari will go on sale in India on February 22, and the company will also start with the deliveries on the same date. The new Tata Safari will be offered in India in six variants- XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and will be offered in both six-seater (captain seats) and seven-seater configuration.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Review

oufauq1g

The Tata Safari will go on sale on February 22.

The new Tata Safari is underpinned by the Land Rover D8 derived Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform which also spawns the five-seater Harrier. Just like the Tata Harrier, even the Safari adorns the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, but will feature subtle design changes. For instance, the SUV gets a new front grille with the tri-arrow theme design. It is 63 mm longer than the Harrier, while its width and wheelbase will remain unaltered.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: Variants Explained In Detail

fe4i99a8

There is a notable difference between how the new Tata Safari drives between Eco and Sport mode. There isn't 4x4 though as Tata says the market for the same is too small

On the inside, it gets a new dual-tone black and ivory scheme while the three-spoke steering wheel and the 8.8-inch floating infotainment system remain unchanged. The screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also offers the i.RA connected car tech along with voice recognition. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake and panoramic sunroof among others.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: Price Expectation

4ne1hba4

It will be offered in both six and seven seater configuration.

0 Comments

The Tata Safari will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox. It will be equipped with features like six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control among others while electronic stability program (ESP) as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Safari

New Tata Safari

New Tata Safari

Expected Price
₹ 17.8 - 22 Lakh
Expected Launch
Feb 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Gib 300x600
x
Tata Motors Launches Founders Edition Of All Its Models; Will Be Sold To Group Employees Only
Tata Motors Launches Founders Edition Of All Its Models; Will Be Sold To Group Employees Only
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
2021 Citroen C5 AirCross vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Specification Comparison
2021 Citroen C5 AirCross vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Specification Comparison
Earth Energy EV Introduces 3 Electric Two-Wheelers In India, Prices Start At Rs. 92,000
Earth Energy EV Introduces 3 Electric Two-Wheelers In India, Prices Start At Rs. 92,000
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities