Tata Safari Launch Details Out; Bookings Open

Tata Motors has officially started accepting pre-bookings for the new Safari for a token amount of ₹ 30,000 and has finally announced its launch date as well. The new Tata Safari will go on sale in India on February 22, and the company will also start with the deliveries on the same date. The new Tata Safari will be offered in India in six variants- XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and will be offered in both six-seater (captain seats) and seven-seater configuration.

The new Tata Safari will go on sale on February 22.

The new Tata Safari is underpinned by the Land Rover D8 derived Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform which also spawns the five-seater Harrier. Just like the Tata Harrier, even the Safari adorns the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, but will feature subtle design changes. For instance, the SUV gets a new front grille with the tri-arrow theme design. It is 63 mm longer than the Harrier, while its width and wheelbase will remain unaltered.

There is a notable difference between how the new Tata Safari drives between Eco and Sport mode. There isn't 4x4 though as Tata says the market for the same is too small

On the inside, it gets a new dual-tone black and ivory scheme while the three-spoke steering wheel and the 8.8-inch floating infotainment system remain unchanged. The screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also offers the i.RA connected car tech along with voice recognition. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake and panoramic sunroof among others.

It will be offered in both six and seven seater configuration.

The Tata Safari will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox. It will be equipped with features like six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control among others while electronic stability program (ESP) as standard.

