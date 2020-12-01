New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Unveiled In Europe

The updated Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with some minor cosmetic tweaks along with updated safety technology like - improved pedestrian and cyclist detection, and addition of new features such as Intersection Turn Assistance.

Toyota has said that the Camry Hybrid will go on sale throughout Western Europe during this autumn expand View Photos
Toyota has said that the Camry Hybrid will go on sale throughout Western Europe during this autumn

Highlights

  • Toyota has unveiled the updated 2021 Camry Hybrid sedan for Europe
  • The car gets new alloy wheels, new exterior colour and revised interior
  • The Camry Hybrid will go on sale throughout Western Europe this autumn

Toyota has unveiled the updated 2021 Camry Hybrid sedan for the European markets. The model comes with some minor cosmetic tweaks along with updated safety technology like - improved pedestrian and cyclist detection, and addition of new features such as Intersection Turn Assistance. The car continues to be built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, which the company claims, has enabled it to retain 'fun to drive' characteristics, with the strong build quality, reliability and safety. Toyota has said that the Camry Hybrid will go on sale throughout Western Europe during this autumn.

Also Read: Toyota Camry Hybrid And Vellfire Luxury MPV Receive Price Hikes

b1ihmcns

The Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift now comes with a set of revised 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels

Visually, most of the chrome bits on the 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid have been replaced by black elements, which add a sporty look to the car, this includes the chrome element on the grille. The front bumper too has been slightly revised, and we get to see a new C-shaped silver insert at either end, connected by the signature wide horizontal slats of the front airdam. The foglamps too look updated, and the car now comes with a set of revised 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, and a new exterior colour, the former featuring twisted V-shaped spokes. At the rear, the car comes with revised taillamps.

Also Read: 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

05996jhs

Updates made to the exterior of the Toyota Camry Hybrid are quite minor the black details add a sporty touch

The cabin too has been revised, and the updates include a new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with additional buttons and knobs for other controls. The system also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard also gets the signature Y-shaped design for the dashboard design along with horizontal air-con vents, larger cup holders on the centre console and a central armrest. The dashboard gets the black treatment with leather treatment, while the upholstery options include a new Beige or Black premium leather with ventilation. A new Black leather-like seat with fabric insert upholstery is also available.

diotffa4

The Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift gets a new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The 2020 Camry Hybrid is equipped with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense - a set of active safety technologies designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of traffic situations. The car also gets a Pre-Collision System (PCS) featuring daytime front-to-front oncoming vehicle detection, emergency steering assist (ESA) and intersection turn assistance. The car also gets Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), with Road Sign Assist (RSA), Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Trace Assist (LTA). Under the hood, the car comes with the same 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a self-charging hybrid electric drivetrain that makes a combined output of 215 bhp.

