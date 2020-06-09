New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Facelift Spotted In Japan

Several units of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser SUV were spotted at a port in Japan, along with the few existing models, possibly being shipped to some export markets.

The Toyota Land Cruiser facelift is likely to go on sale in the global market towards the end of 2020

Highlights

  • The Toyota Land Cruiser facelift was spotted at a port in Japan
  • The Land Cruiser facelift will come with several exterior updates
  • The 2021 Land Cruiser is expected to get a new 6-cylinder engine

Images of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser facelift have surfaced online, ahead of its official launch later this year. A fleet of updated Land Cruiser SUVs were spotted at a port in Japan, along with the few existing models, possibly being shipped to some export markets. In fact, the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser facelift is said to be the last of the current generation model and is expected to come with the Final Edition tag. The SUV is likely to go on sale in the global market towards the end of this year as a 2021 model.

ir0ebd0s

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Facelift comes with a new face, featuring a revised chrome grille, updated headlamps, and a new bumper

Visually, the new Toyota Land Cruiser facelift will come with a redesigned mesh grille upfront with thick chrome borders and a chrome bar in the centre with the Toyota logo. The SUV also comes with new twin-pod LED headlights and a new front bumper with a large airdam and chrome inserts for the foglamps. The Land Cruiser will also come with side steps and a sunroof, and a set of new alloy wheels that look like fan blades.

17jbueoc

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Facelift is expected to get a new 6-cylinder turbocharged engine

We do not get to see the cabin of the new SUV in these photos, however, the facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser will come with revised interior with several new and updated features. Among the updates with expect to see a fully digital instrument cluster and a new touchscreen infotainment system, along with wireless charging and driver assistance systems.

Under the hood, the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to come with a new in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, replacing the existing 4.5-litre V8 engine. Toyota might even offer a hybrid option with the new engine. Currently, there is no update on when the SUV will come to India, but we won't expect it anytime before 2021.

