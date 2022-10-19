2022 TVS Raider Launched With New TFT Screen; Priced At Rs. 99,990

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated 2022 TVS Raider 125 in India, priced at Rs. 99,990 (Ex-showroom). The motorcycle now gets TVS’ ‘SmartXonnect’ technology and in India’s first commuter motorcycle to get a TFT screen. Yes, you read that right! A feature that is usually seen only on premium motorcycles, is now on offer on the TVS Raider 125. The Raider 125 was launched in the Metaverse, perhaps the first model to be launched in such a manner.

The TVS Raider 125 now comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT console that connects the rider with the motorcycle through an exclusive mobile app. The new Bluetooth enabled system offers a range of riding analytics to help riders know more about their riding style. Additionally, the motorcycle offers voice and navigation assist, incoming call feature, image transfer options and ride reports.

(The TVS Raider 125 becomes the first commuter motorcycle in India to get a 5-inch TFT screen)

The Raider 125 continues to get a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets two riding modes, Eco and Power - with Power mode said to offer 10 per cent more power at the top-end. The motorcycle has best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 5.9 sec and a top speed of 99 kmph.

(The TVS Raider 125 continues to get the same design as before)

The motorcycle also gets a side-stand cut-off switch as a safety feature. The updated Raider will go up against other 125cc commuter bikes like the Hero Glamour XTEC and Honda Shine SP in India.

The updated TVS Raider 125 will be available in two colours - Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.