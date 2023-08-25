Login

2023 Hero Glamour Launched In India

The Hero Glamour is available in two variants- Drum (Priced at Rs 82,348) and Disc (Priced at Rs 86,348)
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

25-Aug-23 11:54 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Glamour gets minor visual tweaks along with the addition of some features.
  • Now has a flatter tank profile and updated chequred graphics on its front cowl and fuel tank.
  • Continues to be powered by a 125cc engine, with a power output of 10.68 bhp and peak torque of 10.6 Nm.

The updated 2023 Hero Glamour has been launched in the Indian market. As part of this update, the motorcycle gets minor visual tweaks along with the addition of some features. It is offered in two variants- Drum (priced at Rs 82,348) and Disc (priced at Rs 86,348) and is available in three colour options- Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red Black. (All prices in ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Honda Launches The 2023 Livo In India

The motorcycle gets a flatter tank profile and updated chequered graphics on its front cowl and fuel tank

 

Visually, the Hero Glamour gets a few cosmetic tweaks such as a flatter tank profile and updated chequered graphics on its front cowl and fuel tank. Aside from this, the motorcycle’s styling remains mostly the same. The brand has now lowered the Glamour’s ride height by 8 mm, making it more accessible to riders of a shorter stature. One of the biggest changes in the new model is the addition of a fully digital instrument cluster that displays data like real-time mileage figures and fuel levels.  

 

Also Read: Honda SP160 Vs Honda Unicorn: Differences Explained

 

In terms of powertrain, the Hero Glamour continues to be powered by an OBD2 & E20 compliant 125cc engine, with a power output of 10.68 bhp @ 7500 RPM and peak torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Hero claims an average fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl for the Glamour. The motorcycle is also equipped with the i3S system which automatically turns off the engine when the bike is stationary and aids in saving fuel. 

# Hero Glamour 125# 2023 Hero Glamour Price# 2023 Hero Glamour Features

