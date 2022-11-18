2024 Kia Seltos Debuts With A New Design, Improved Technology

The 2024 Kia ​​Seltos debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where the compact SUV underwent big changes. Designed to appeal to consumers who enjoy life on the go, the refreshed Seltos has a more commanding presence thanks to a refined exterior design, while inside, a segment-first available widescreen display is the centrepiece of the futuristic and modern cabin. The 2024 Kia Seltos boasts a greater personality with significant improvements across the range and is offered in three new colours, including Pluto Blue, that accentuates the SUV's more confident stance.

Also Read: Buyer’s Guide: Used Kia Seltos (2019-2021)

At first glance, the 2024 Kia Seltos doesn't change outrageously on the outside, but you'll notice that the front grille takes up more space while the signature LED daytime running lights are redesigned. The light strips are also present in the centre of the mesh on the higher trims. The rest of the front section is also new with fog lamps placed vertically as on the outgoing version. In profile, the updated Seltos remains faithful to the design of 2020, although the design of the alloys is also renewed for 2024. The rear end has a more aggressive rear bumper and new LED taillights that span the entire width of the rear.

Even the interior of the 2024 Kia Seltos is upgraded to give it a more premium feel with an improved instrument cluster now featuring a larger 4.2-inch display screen. The real highlight, however, is the available panoramic display that includes a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. In addition, customers will also be offered more advanced options such as electric tailgate and ventilated front seats. Other highlight includes support for over-the-air software updates.

Also Read: Kia Seltos 1.5 Petrol iMT Review

Under the bonnet, the 2024 Seltos is equipped with the familiar 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine, producing a maximum capacity of 147 bhp and maximum torque of 180 Nm, combined with an iVT and automatic transmission with an optional AWD drivetrain. In India, the Kia Seltos is equipped with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, as well as a 1.4-litre petrol offering coupled with a slew of transmission options such as a manual, iMT, a torque convertor, a CVT and a DCT.

And in terms of safety, Kia has made a point of consolidating its various systems, in particular the assistance for the prevention of forward collision with detection of pedestrians and cyclists, which can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is imminent. There's also Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Smart Speed ​​Limit Assist and Smart Speed ​​Limit Warning, three new systems that add to the already beefed-up battery of devices.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In Less Than Three Years

We do not yet know the prices of the 2024 Kia Seltos 2024, but at least we know that it is expected next spring, in 2023. Although unconfirmed, expect the refreshed Kia Seltos to arrive in India around the same time. At present, the Kia Seltos is priced between Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the compact SUV segment.