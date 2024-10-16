Login
2025 BMW S 1000 R Design Images Leaked

This will be the fourth iteration of the naked litre-class motorcycle from BMW Motorrad
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Receives minor styling changes
  • More compact design over the current model
  • Naked version of the fully-faired S 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad is working on updating the S 1000 R for 2025 as design images of the motorcycle have surfaced online. The images provide key details about the upcoming updates that the motorcycle will receive. These changes are likely to bring new styling and possibly performance enhancements, keeping the S 1000 R competitive in the litre-class naked segment.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh


2025 BMW S 1000 R design images leaked carandbike edited 4
 

The 2025 BMW S 1000 R will feature a redesigned front fascia, with a more minimalistic yet aggressive headlamp design, resembling the Ducati Streetfighter. While the headlamp is the most noticeable change, the rest of the bodywork, including the radiator cowl, fuel tank, fenders, and tail section, remains identical to the current version. According to reports, the leaked image showcases the standard variant, which comes with conventional alloy wheels rather than carbon wheels and has a slimmer lower section compared to the M Sport trim.

 

Also Read: BMW F 900 GS And F 900 GS Adventure Launched; Prices Start From Rs 13.75 Lakh


2025 BMW S 1000 R design images leaked carandbike edited 3
 

Notably, the upcoming model will also feature a small air intake located between the two LED headlamps, and a steering damper which isn’t offered on the outgoing model. Other aspects like the motor and cycle parts like the wheels, suspension, and brakes, appear to be the same. The current S 1000 R is powered by a 999 cc inline-four mill borrowed from the S 1000 RR. Although it is a detuned version registering 165 bhp without the ShiftCam variable valve timing technology. It will be a matter of waiting and watching to see whether the 2025 model will receive a bump in power or not. 

 

In India, the BMW S 1000 R competes against the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Suzuki Katana, and Kawasaki Z H2.

