2025 Honda CR-V Hydrogen FCEV Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut

The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV serves as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021 and will be locally built in the US for the world
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 15, 2024

Highlights

  • The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV will get new tech co-developed with General Motors.
  • The CR-V FCEV will be built in the US and exported to other countries as well.
  • The 2025 CR-V FCEV will go on sale later this year.

Honda has been working with fuel cell hybrid technology and strongly believes in a future where hydrogen power will be key to mobility. Building on the same, Honda has teased the 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) ahead of its global debut soon. The upcoming model will serve as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021. Honda has been working with General Motors for the next-generation fuel-cell system and this is the one that will power the upcoming CR-V. 

 

Also ReadShell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
 

 

Honda has released a teaser showcasing the new CR-V FCEV that will combine the fuel cell with a battery pack. The teaser video shows the benefits of the SUV powered by the alternate source. This includes vehicle-to-load charging or bidirectional charging that will allow the SUV to power other devices. The video shows the 2025 CR-V charging a coffee maker in a remote location. Do note that bidirectional charging isn't new and everything from the BYD Atto 3 to the Tata Nexon EV offers it. 


The teaser also shows the rear-mounted H2 tanks when the new CR-V FCEV drives into a hydrogen fuelling station. The Honda SUV will also come with a battery pack to curb range anxiety and should give the model a decent range. Moreover, the SUV body style will be more practical and usable for customers than the Clarity used to be. 


Honda has not revealed the specifications of the 2025 CR-V FCEV but the model is confirmed for manufacturing at the automaker's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, USA. The plant previously built the Acura NSX hybrid sports car until it was discontinued in 2022. The CR-V FCEV will be built at this facility for the world including the brand's home market Japan. 

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options


 

Visually, the 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV gets clear taillights and a charging port on the driver's side front fender, which will be the big differentiator aside from the tech itself on the model.


The 2025 CR-V FCEV will arrive later this year and Honda promises that the fuel cell system will be two-thirds less costly to build and twice as durable. It'll be the only fuel-cell passenger vehicle made locally when it goes on sale in the US. Chances of the CR-V FCEV coming to India though are extremely slim. 


 

# Honda# Honda CR-V FCEV# Honda CRV# Honda SUV# Cars# New Cars
