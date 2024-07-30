About 25,000 BMW R 1300 GS’ Recalled Over Faulty Starter Relay

In an unfortunate turn of events, BMW Motorrad is facing a lot of heat for the faults that have been creeping up on the recently introduced all-new R 1300 GS. A motorcycle that has held the crown for being an extremely capable and rugged machine is facing issues that have left owners worried. After the first recall with regards to the Vario Side Case latch malfunctioning causing the cases to come loose while riding, the company issued an improvised emergency solution by strapping the cases with tension straps as a temporary solution until new cases are available.

And if that wasn’t enough, a new issue has cropped up concerning the starter relay. According to information shared by a couple of R 1300 GS owners worldwide is that the motorcycle stalls on multiple instances and the issue is about the starter relay which comes on by itself spinning the starter motor and in some cases resulting in a fire. While BMW Motorrad has communicated that the motorcycles can be used without restriction, it has been stated that the engine must not be cleaned with high-pressure water/cleaner, to prevent any water from entering the starter relay. Given what the motorcycle is designed for, it pretty much limits its usage wherein one would have to be careful about riding in the rain or avoid water being splashed at the engine area.

Previously BMW had addressed the issue by changing the plastic cover for the starter relay, but the solution hasn’t worked out well. Now, the bike maker is reaching out to owners to bring their bikes to the service centre to get the modern semiconductor start relay replaced with an electro-mechanical relay that has been a tried and tested approach. So far, about 25,000 R 1300 GS’ have been affected by the recall, manufactured before March 18, 2024. Furthermore, a service bulletin is issued for 18,000 motorcycles built after the date. A modified starter relay will be installed in the latter motorcycles at the time of the next maintenance service so they won’t be officially recalled.

So far, there has been no case of an R 1300 GS sold in India to be affected by the recall since the sale of the motorcycles started only some time back. However, we do suggest owners keep an eye out for symptoms of frequent stalling and avoid pressure cleaning their bike, especially in the engine area for safety, until an official communication is issued by the brand.

