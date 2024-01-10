Actor Rohit Roy Adds The MG Comet EV To His Garage
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 10, 2024
- The Actor emphasis its convenience during the fuel crisis and nimblilty in Mumbai’s bustling streets
- The top-tier 'Plush' variant boasts a tech-rich interior, IP67-rated battery resilience, and a commendable 230 km range.
- Suniel Shetty joins the electric vehicle trend, opting for the sleek Starry Black hue of the MG Comet EV.
Television and movie actor Rohit Roy has shared a picture of his brand-new MG Comet EV. The actor took to social media to showcase his newest acquisition, with a caption stating, “And it’s here finally! What better way to start the new year! One day without petrol due to the truckers’ strike made me realize every house needs an EV, especially the perfectly sized MG Comet! It’s HUGE INSIDE while being easy to manoeuvre even on the most crowded Mumbai streets.”
Also Read: Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
The actor has purchased the Comet EV in the top-spec ‘Plush’ variant. It hosts an array of features, which include intelligent key sharing, LED lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, leather-wrapped steering wheels, wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and connected car features along with 3 USB ports with fast charging. Moreover, it is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 230 kilometers.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently acquired the MG Comet EV in the starry black hue. Furthermore, the compact electric vehicle is also available in Aurora Silver, Candy White, Candy White with Starry Black, and Apple Green with Starry Black. The pricing for the MG Comet EV ranges from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Latest News
