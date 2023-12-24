Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 24, 2023
- Sunil Shetty opted for the starry black shade.
- Prices for the MG Comet EV start at Rs 7.98 lakh and go up to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
- This is his first electric vehicle.
Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty has purchased his first electric vehicle, an MG Comet finished in a Starry Black shade. The actor shared the news on his social media account while posing with his new car. The MG Comet is the brand's second electric offering in India after the MG ZS EV. It is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush with prices ranging from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
The Comet EV gets a 17.3kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of up to 230 km (IDC) on a full charge. It also comes equipped with an electric motor that produces 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Safety features include Dual Front Airbags, ABS+EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Reverse parking camera and sensors.
Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore
On the inside, there is a twin-screen setup, with one screen for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the centre console. The displays are 10.25 inches - on higher variants - each and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a digital key with sharing for two and an iSmart with a range of connected car features.
Also Read: Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
Apart from the MG Comet, Suniel Shetty's garage also houses other luxury cars such as Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, Hummer H2, BMW X5, and Land Rover Defender 110, which he bought in March this year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 15,336 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,276 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 22,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular MG Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2440 second ago
2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year
2 hours ago
This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan
The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option
The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users
The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM
23 hours ago
The EV firm is the first auto manufacturer in over 20 years to offer an IPO.
23 hours ago
The middleweight adventure bike is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin engine, developed by CFMoto which is also used in the KTM 790 models.
The European spec model receives a feature update and now packs in an upgraded Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Tech package with greater functionality.
The teaser provided a brief glimpse at some of the updated styling elements including new headlamps, a lightbar and an illuminated logo
Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.
2 hours ago
This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan
The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.
3 days ago
The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
4 days ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.
5 days ago
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits