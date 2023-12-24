Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV

Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty has purchased his first electric vehicle, an MG Comet finished in a Starry Black shade. The actor shared the news on his social media account while posing with his new car. The MG Comet is the brand's second electric offering in India after the MG ZS EV. It is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush with prices ranging from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Comet EV gets a 17.3kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of up to 230 km (IDC) on a full charge. It also comes equipped with an electric motor that produces 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Safety features include Dual Front Airbags, ABS+EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Reverse parking camera and sensors.

On the inside, there is a twin-screen setup, with one screen for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the centre console. The displays are 10.25 inches - on higher variants - each and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a digital key with sharing for two and an iSmart with a range of connected car features.

Apart from the MG Comet, Suniel Shetty's garage also houses other luxury cars such as Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, Hummer H2, BMW X5, and Land Rover Defender 110, which he bought in March this year.