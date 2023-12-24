Login

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 24, 2023

  • Sunil Shetty opted for the starry black shade.
  • Prices for the MG Comet EV start at Rs 7.98 lakh and go up to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • This is his first electric vehicle.

Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty has purchased his first electric vehicle, an MG Comet finished in a Starry Black shade. The actor shared the news on his social media account while posing with his new car. The MG Comet is the brand's second electric offering in India after the MG ZS EV. It is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush with prices ranging from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux

 

The Comet EV gets a 17.3kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of up to 230 km (IDC) on a full charge. It also comes equipped with an electric motor that produces 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Safety features include Dual Front Airbags, ABS+EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Reverse parking camera and sensors.

 

Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore

 

On the inside, there is a twin-screen setup, with one screen for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the centre console. The displays are 10.25 inches - on higher variants - each and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a digital key with sharing for two and an iSmart with a range of connected car features.

 

Also Read: Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage

 

Apart from the MG Comet, Suniel Shetty's garage also houses other luxury cars such as Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, Hummer H2, BMW X5, and Land Rover Defender 110, which he bought in March this year.  

 

