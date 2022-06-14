Anand Mahindra & Venu Srinivasan Appointed To The Reserve Bank Of India Board

Mahindra & Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan are one of the few corporate heads who has been nominated by the Indian government to join the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board as part-time directors. The government made the announcement recently while also nominating Zydus Lifesciences' chairman Pankaj Patel and Ravindra Dholakia, a former professor of Indian Institute of Ahmedabad. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave its nod to these appointments.

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Anand Gopal Mahindra, Shri Venu Srinivasan, Shri Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia as part-time non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India, for a period of four years with effect from June 14, 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank's affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act. The RBI central board currently has 11 members apart from the announcements made on Tuesday. Apart from Mahindra and Srinivasan, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is another name connected with the auto sector on the RBI board. However, his term ended recently.