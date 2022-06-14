  • Home
  • News
  • Anand Mahindra & Venu Srinivasan Appointed To The Reserve Bank Of India Board

Anand Mahindra & Venu Srinivasan Appointed To The Reserve Bank Of India Board

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave its nod to these appointments.
authorBy car&bike Team
14-Jun-22 10:26 PM IST
Anand Mahindra & Venu Srinivasan Appointed To The Reserve Bank Of India Board banner

Mahindra & Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan are one of the few corporate heads who has been nominated by the Indian government to join the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board as part-time directors. The government made the announcement recently while also nominating Zydus Lifesciences' chairman Pankaj Patel and Ravindra Dholakia, a former professor of Indian Institute of Ahmedabad. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave its nod to these appointments.

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Anand Gopal Mahindra, Shri Venu Srinivasan, Shri Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia as part-time non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India, for a period of four years with effect from June 14, 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank's affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act. The RBI central board currently has 11 members apart from the announcements made on Tuesday. Apart from Mahindra and Srinivasan, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is another name connected with the auto sector on the RBI board. However, his term ended recently.

Related Articles
"We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
"We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
9 days ago
India Will Be A Leader In EVs - Anand Mahindra Tweets In Response To A Video Of An Innovative Home Built EV
India Will Be A Leader In EVs - Anand Mahindra Tweets In Response To A Video Of An Innovative Home Built EV
25 days ago
Anand Mahindra Reassures First Scorpio-N Customers Of Introductory Prices Despite Payment Gateway Glitch
Anand Mahindra Reassures First Scorpio-N Customers Of Introductory Prices Despite Payment Gateway Glitch
2 months ago
Exercise Restraint: Anand Mahindra Tells Thar Owners
Exercise Restraint: Anand Mahindra Tells Thar Owners
2 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh