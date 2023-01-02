  • Home
Auto Sales December 2022: Hero MotoCorp Sales Stays Flat Towards The End Of The Year

Hero MotoCorp sold 394,179 units overall in December 2022, with domestic sales of 381,365 units and exports of 12,814 units.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
02-Jan-23 02:59 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hero sold 3,94,179 units in December 2022
  • Motorcycle sales stood at 356,749 units
  • Scooter sales stood at 37,430 units

Hero MotoCorp released its sales numbers for the month of December 2022 revealing that cumulative sales stayed flat. The company reported cumulative sales of 3,94,179 units in the month, down from 3,94,773 units in the corresponding month last year. Month-on-month, sales showed a negligible uptick, compared to the 3,90,832 units sold in November 2022.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Launches XPulse 200T 4V In India

 DEC’22DEC’21YTD FY’23YTD FY’22
Motorcycles        356,749   376,862       3,767,768     3,505,745
Scooters          37,430     17,911          290,286        249,521
Total        394,179  394,773       4,058,054     3,755,266
Domestic        381,365   374,485       3,921,309     3,537,640
Exports          12,814     20,288          136,745        217,626

 

Starting with motorcycles, the brand reported cumulative sales of 3,56,749 units – which is down by 5.33 per cent over last December (3,76,862 units). Scooter sales meanwhile stood at 37,430 units as against 17,911 units in December 2021 (up 109 per cent).  

Moving to the domestic market Hero posted sales of 3,81,365 units in the month – up from 3,74,485 units last year. Exports meanwhile declined significantly with 12,814 units shipped in December 2022 as against 20,288 units last year. Hero sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three quarters of the Financial Year 2022- 23 (April-December 2022). This translates into a growth of 8 per cent over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal (FY’22), when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.

Hero says that the upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favourable macro-economic indicators, it expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards.

