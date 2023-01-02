Auto Sales December 2022: Hero MotoCorp Sales Stays Flat Towards The End Of The Year

Hero MotoCorp released its sales numbers for the month of December 2022 revealing that cumulative sales stayed flat. The company reported cumulative sales of 3,94,179 units in the month, down from 3,94,773 units in the corresponding month last year. Month-on-month, sales showed a negligible uptick, compared to the 3,90,832 units sold in November 2022.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Launches XPulse 200T 4V In India

DEC’22 DEC’21 YTD FY’23 YTD FY’22 Motorcycles 356,749 376,862 3,767,768 3,505,745 Scooters 37,430 17,911 290,286 249,521 Total 394,179 394,773 4,058,054 3,755,266 Domestic 381,365 374,485 3,921,309 3,537,640 Exports 12,814 20,288 136,745 217,626

Starting with motorcycles, the brand reported cumulative sales of 3,56,749 units – which is down by 5.33 per cent over last December (3,76,862 units). Scooter sales meanwhile stood at 37,430 units as against 17,911 units in December 2021 (up 109 per cent).

Moving to the domestic market Hero posted sales of 3,81,365 units in the month – up from 3,74,485 units last year. Exports meanwhile declined significantly with 12,814 units shipped in December 2022 as against 20,288 units last year. Hero sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three quarters of the Financial Year 2022- 23 (April-December 2022). This translates into a growth of 8 per cent over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal (FY’22), when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.

Hero says that the upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favourable macro-economic indicators, it expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards.