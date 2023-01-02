Auto Sales December 2022: Hero MotoCorp Sales Stays Flat Towards The End Of The Year
- Hero sold 3,94,179 units in December 2022
- Motorcycle sales stood at 356,749 units
- Scooter sales stood at 37,430 units
Hero MotoCorp released its sales numbers for the month of December 2022 revealing that cumulative sales stayed flat. The company reported cumulative sales of 3,94,179 units in the month, down from 3,94,773 units in the corresponding month last year. Month-on-month, sales showed a negligible uptick, compared to the 3,90,832 units sold in November 2022.
|DEC’22
|DEC’21
|YTD FY’23
|YTD FY’22
|Motorcycles
|356,749
|376,862
|3,767,768
|3,505,745
|Scooters
|37,430
|17,911
|290,286
|249,521
|Total
|394,179
|394,773
|4,058,054
|3,755,266
|Domestic
|381,365
|374,485
|3,921,309
|3,537,640
|Exports
|12,814
|20,288
|136,745
|217,626
Starting with motorcycles, the brand reported cumulative sales of 3,56,749 units – which is down by 5.33 per cent over last December (3,76,862 units). Scooter sales meanwhile stood at 37,430 units as against 17,911 units in December 2021 (up 109 per cent).
Moving to the domestic market Hero posted sales of 3,81,365 units in the month – up from 3,74,485 units last year. Exports meanwhile declined significantly with 12,814 units shipped in December 2022 as against 20,288 units last year. Hero sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three quarters of the Financial Year 2022- 23 (April-December 2022). This translates into a growth of 8 per cent over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal (FY’22), when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.
Hero says that the upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favourable macro-economic indicators, it expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards.