Auto Sales December 2022: Maruti Suzuki MoM Sales Decline 14.1%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,39,347 units in December 2022, reporting a decline of 9.9 per cent over 1,53,149 units sold in December 2021. Total domestic sales dropped 10.2 per cent to 1,17,551 units sold in December 2022, over 1,30,869 units sold in December 2021. Maruti Suzuki sold 4,016 units to other OEMs, which is a de-growth of nearly 17 per cent, with 4,838 units sold to other OEMs in December 2021.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Will Debut Two SUV Models, One Concept At Auto Expo 2023

As the year-over-year figures took a hit, the month-over-month figures also saw a significant decline of 14.1 per cent overall, as MAruti Suzuki sold 1,59,044 units in November 2022. “The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models”, Maruti Suzuki stated.

Apart from the Utility Vehicles segment, only Vans segment saw a positive YoY growth in December 2022.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Chairman Dismisses Global NCAP Tests Of Maruti Cars

Here is a segment-wise breakdown of Maruti’s sales figures for December 2022. The Utility Vehicles segment registered the biggest growth, which included cars like Brezza , Ertiga , & XL6 which got a refresh in 2022, and also Grand Vitara , which has been a new launch for 2022. The only other segment to see a growth was Vans, wherein Maruti Suzuki sold 10,581 units of the Eeco in December 2022, as opposed to 9,165 units in December 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza got a significant update this year in styling as well as under the skin.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Signs Agreement With Kamarajar Port Export Cars; Will Ship 20,000 Cars Annually

Maruti Suzuki exported 21,796 units in December 2022, which is a minor decrease of 2.2 per cent. The Indo-Japanese automaker also signed a contract with Kamarajar Port to export up to 20,000 cars annually in December 2022.