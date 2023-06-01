  • Home
Auto Sales May 2023: Mahindra Registers 14 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth In Total Sales

Mahindra’s total SUV sales in May 2023 stood at 33,931 units after witnessing a 23 per cent growth over last year.
authorBy Carandbike Team
01-Jun-23 06:21 PM IST
Highlights
  • Mahindra’s SUV sales in May 2023 stood at 33,931 units
  • Commercial and three-wheeler sales stood at 25,913 units
  • Exports grew by 29 per cent at 2616 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has released its sales data for May 2023. The automaker sold 61,415 vehicles in the month including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and 3 Wheelers, along with exports. Compared to 53,726 units sold in May 2022, the company saw a 14 per cent year-on-year growth. Mahindra has faced issues in delivering cars owing to semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts and currently holds a significant backlog.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Yet To Deliver Close To 3 Lakh SUVs; Highest Pending Orders For Scorpio

Mahindra has faced issues in delivering cars owing to semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts and currently holds a significant backlog

 

The company’s total passenger vehicle sales in May 2023 stood at 33,931 which included 32,886 units of domestic sales and 1048 exports. Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 23 per cent growth compared to the same month last year when it sold 26,904 units. Commercial vehicles and three-wheeler sales also saw a rise as the company sold 25,913 units in the month registering a 4.5 per cent increase over the same month last year. Mahindra also saw a 29 per cent growth in overall exports at 2616 units, compared to 2028 units exported in May 2022.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Launch Confirmed For 2024

 

Mahindra SUV sales saw a year-over-year growth of 23 per cent

 

Commenting on the May 2023 sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand in SUVs. We sold a total of 33,931 units, translating into a domestic growth of 23% in May. We have also delivered a healthy YoY growth in 3-Wheelers and export segments. The sales volume for SUVs and Pik-Ups were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU, continued during the month too.”

