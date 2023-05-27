Mahindra Yet To Deliver Close To 3 Lakh SUVs; Highest Pending Orders For Scorpio

At the announcement of its financial results for Q4 FY2023, Mahindra revealed that it has pending orders to deliver close to 3 lakh units of its SUVs at present. The number of total open bookings that Mahindra has currently stands at 2.92 lakh, as it continues to receive more orders than it can presently fulfil. Of these, Mahindra has the highest pending orders for the Scorpio family – comprising the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic – at 1.17 lakh vehicles yet to be delivered. In second place is the highly popular XUV700, with over 78,000 orders to be fulfilled, and there’s also a significant order backlog for the Mahindra Thar, with over 58,000 units yet to be delivered.

The remainder of the pending orders is accounted for by the Mahindra XUV300 and XUV400 (over 29,000 open bookings) and the Bolero family (over 8,200 bookings). Mahindra revealed it is currently receiving over 55,000 bookings a month, but has only been able to deliver over 33,000 vehicles every month for the last 3 months. Order cancellations are under 8 per cent, said the company.

Currently, Mahindra has a total production capacity of 39,000 units a month, but hasn’t been able to utilise it fully, owing to ‘specific semiconductor shortages’ affecting production of the higher-spec XUV700 and Scorpio N, explained Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

Jejurikar confirmed Mahindra will ramp production capacity up to 49,000 units in the next 6 to 7 months. This will effectively lead to an increase in production of the XUV 700 and Scorpio N by 10,000 units in a month, which will in turn lead to a reduction in waiting periods.

The all-electric XUV400 – launched earlier in 2023 – has so far received over 23,000 bookings, but Mahindra has only delivered a little over 3,000 units of the e-SUV so far. As a result, waiting periods for the XUV400 are currently in the region of 6-8 months, and the company is focused on maintaining quality levels as it aims to ramp up production over the next four months, said Jejurikar.

The introduction of the rear-wheel-drive variant – which is also more affordable – in the Thar line-up has resulted in Mahindra receiving over 14,000 bookings for the off-roader on a monthly basis. This has resulted in waiting periods for specific variants rising to over a year and a half.