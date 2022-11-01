Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Okinawa Achieves New Monthly Record With 17,531 Retail Sales

Okinawa Autotech has reported its sales for October 2022 and the company retailed 17,531 units last month, a record number for the company. The manufacturer's volumes nearly doubled when compared to September this year when the company sold 8,494 units (as per Vahan data). The milestone retail sales figure includes both high-speed and low-speed electric scooters from the company. The manufacturer said that the company's strong demand has been driven by its popular offerings including the Praisepro, IPraise+, Okhi-90, Ridge+, LITE, R30 and Dual.

Speaking about the record sales number, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, "Achieving the sales of 17,531 units sales of Okinawa electric scooters in October 2022 is not only a benchmark and but also a matter of immense pride for us. This landmark accomplishment is a testament to the tremendous faith that our consumers have in the brand. Our best-in-class technologies and aftersales services have also played a vital role. The customer sentiment has been improving post-pandemic and we are confident to carry forward this sales momentum in the coming months."

In comparison, Ola Electric reported its wholesale of 20,000 electric vehicles last month, while Ather Energy registered its best-ever monthly sales with 8,213 units sold in October 2022. The electric vehicle players rolled out several offers for the festive season last month that helped boost volumes.