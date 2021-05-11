Bajaj Auto's Partner Pierer Mobility Trains Sights On European EV Market

Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM, where Bajaj Auto holds a considerable 48 per cent stake, has kick-started "The Future of Electric Mobility" exhibition at the KTM Motohall, in Mattighofen, Austria. The exhibition offers an in-depth and elaborate look at the current and future products that will shape the electric mobility world. Like earlier EV exhibitions, where Pierer Mobility has showcased extensive electric mobility manufacturing experience since 2014, across the Pierer Mobility Group's brand portfolio, including KTM and Husqvarna, the current exhibition focuses on the group's focus on future electric products.

Pierer Mobility showcases its product range, including EV concepts at the exhibition

"Our vision is that the existing European motorcycle and scooter market in the 50-125 cc (4-11 kW) category will become major part electric in the low voltage (48 volt) range within the next 10 years. Our team is ready to be a leader in the new world of electric mobility," said Stefan Pierer, CEO, Pierer Mobility AG.

The Husqvarna E-Pilen concept has design similar to Husqvarna's Svartpilen and Vitpilen models

Hubert Trunkenpolz, CMO Pierer Mobility AG, is quoted as saying, "The Future of Electric Mobiliy exhibition offers a clear insight into our vision to lead the way. Developing new technologies while utilising our 30 years of powered two-wheeler business experience, we have ambitious plans to rapidly expand our position within the electric mobility sector. All of our brands, through our established distribution channels, will offer innovative & enjoyable products, to meet consumer demands."

The production model of the Husqvarna Vektorr Concept will likely be manufactured in India

Pierer Mobility has set up a new competence centre in Anif, near Salzburg, Austria, which is fully dedicated to electric mobility, highlighting the massive infrastructure expansion and overall investment in specific research and development. It's no secret that Pierer Mobility will leverage partner Bajaj Auto's scale of manufacturing facilities in India to produce some of these EVs, including electric scooters which will be based on the Chetak electric scooter. At the ongoing exhibition, Pierer Mobility AG has already showcased electric concepts like the Husqvarna E-Pilen and the Vektorr concept, which will pave the way for future production models.

