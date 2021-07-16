Bajaj Caliber Name Trademarked

The Bajaj Caliber was used in a 110 cc commuter motorcycle till 2006, and the same name is likely to be resurrected in a new upcoming Bajaj bike.
authorBy Carandbike Team
16-Jul-21 11:58 AM IST
Bajaj Caliber Name Trademarked banner
Highlights
  • Bajaj Auto had the 111 cc Bajaj Caliber from 1998 till 2006
  • The original Bajaj Caliber was a popular four-stroke commuter bike
  • Bajaj Auto may resurrect the name, possibly in a 125 cc engine

Bajaj Auto has recently trademarked the Caliber name, used in a 110 cc Bajaj motorcycle from 1998 till 2006. While there's no official word from Bajaj yet, it's likely that the Caliber name may be resurrected in a new Bajaj motorcycle. The original Bajaj Caliber was launched in 1998 under the collaboration of Bajaj Auto and Kawasaki and was introduced as a Kawasaki-Bajaj Caliber. At that time, its 110 cc engine, coupled with its meaty exhaust note and fuel economy made the Bajaj Caliber a very popular four-stroke motorcycle, when 100 cc two-stroke engines ruled the two-wheeler market. A TVC and marketing campaign with the tagline "The Unshakeable" made the Bajaj Caliber quite a popular motorcycle in the late '90s.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike

uljq1mn

Bajaj Auto has trademarked the 'Caliber' name, something used in a commuter motorcycle from 1998 till 2006

Check out an old TVC of the Bajaj Caliber:

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter To Go On Sale In Nagpur Next

The trademark filing reveals that the 'Caliber' name was originally registered in 1998, with a 10-year-old validity. The old Bajaj Caliber was powered by a 111.6 cc single-cylinder engine which made just around 7.6 bhp with a real-world top speed of around 85 kmph. But it's unlikely that Bajaj will yet again introduce a 110 cc commuter motorcycle under the Caliber name, considering it already has several commuter motorcycle models in the Platina and CT range. The only possibility is that Bajaj may re-introduce the Caliber as a 125 cc or 135 cc executive commuter motorcycle, which will sit just below the Pulsar 150.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Trademarks The Name Freerider In India

gu668ug8

(The 125 cc engine of the Pulsar 125 makes 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar 125 is one of the most powerful 125 bikes in India)

In fact, the new 'Caliber' may use the same engine of the Pulsar 125, with simpler bodywork, and more neutral, commuter-centric ergonomics and styling. The idea will be perhaps to take the fight to the 125 cc motorcycle segment, dominated by the Honda CB Shine and the Hero Glamour. Just like the original 111 cc Caliber boasted of a displacement bump from the 100 cc commuter motorcycles of the time, will the new Caliber sport a slightly bigger engine than 125 cc? Perhaps Bajaj will stick to the same 125 cc of the Pulsar 125, de-tune it for better efficiency, and shake up the 125 cc segment with the new Caliber? We're not sure yet, but will be interesting to see how things shape up.

Related Articles
Bajaj Registers ‘Darkstar’ Name In India; Could Be A New Adventure Bike
Bajaj Registers ‘Darkstar’ Name In India; Could Be A New Adventure Bike
11 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent
20 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Grow 31.4% MoM
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Grow 31.4% MoM
3 months ago
Buying A Used Bajaj Dominar 400? We List Out The Pros And Cons
Buying A Used Bajaj Dominar 400? We List Out The Pros And Cons
3 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Bajaj Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?