Bajaj Caliber Name Trademarked

Bajaj Auto has recently trademarked the Caliber name, used in a 110 cc Bajaj motorcycle from 1998 till 2006. While there's no official word from Bajaj yet, it's likely that the Caliber name may be resurrected in a new Bajaj motorcycle. The original Bajaj Caliber was launched in 1998 under the collaboration of Bajaj Auto and Kawasaki and was introduced as a Kawasaki-Bajaj Caliber. At that time, its 110 cc engine, coupled with its meaty exhaust note and fuel economy made the Bajaj Caliber a very popular four-stroke motorcycle, when 100 cc two-stroke engines ruled the two-wheeler market. A TVC and marketing campaign with the tagline "The Unshakeable" made the Bajaj Caliber quite a popular motorcycle in the late '90s.

Check out an old TVC of the Bajaj Caliber:

The trademark filing reveals that the 'Caliber' name was originally registered in 1998, with a 10-year-old validity. The old Bajaj Caliber was powered by a 111.6 cc single-cylinder engine which made just around 7.6 bhp with a real-world top speed of around 85 kmph. But it's unlikely that Bajaj will yet again introduce a 110 cc commuter motorcycle under the Caliber name, considering it already has several commuter motorcycle models in the Platina and CT range. The only possibility is that Bajaj may re-introduce the Caliber as a 125 cc or 135 cc executive commuter motorcycle, which will sit just below the Pulsar 150.

(The 125 cc engine of the Pulsar 125 makes 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar 125 is one of the most powerful 125 bikes in India)

In fact, the new 'Caliber' may use the same engine of the Pulsar 125, with simpler bodywork, and more neutral, commuter-centric ergonomics and styling. The idea will be perhaps to take the fight to the 125 cc motorcycle segment, dominated by the Honda CB Shine and the Hero Glamour. Just like the original 111 cc Caliber boasted of a displacement bump from the 100 cc commuter motorcycles of the time, will the new Caliber sport a slightly bigger engine than 125 cc? Perhaps Bajaj will stick to the same 125 cc of the Pulsar 125, de-tune it for better efficiency, and shake up the 125 cc segment with the new Caliber? We're not sure yet, but will be interesting to see how things shape up.